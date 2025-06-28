Transgender rights & transforming society

The school years were hell, Kalki Subramaniam remembers. Labelled a boy at birth, she didn’t “fit into her body” and just looking at herself in the mirror was an ordeal. In addition, there was relentless bullying by the other kids because she was too “feminine”. Just going to the boys’ loo was torture.

And, yet, says Kalki, she was one of the lucky ones who didn’t have to run away from home, who didn’t have to turn to begging or sex work and risk getting HIV/AIDS. She made a pact with her family to transition only after her two sisters were married. And she continued her education — a Masters’ degree through distance education — and is today the author of four books, two in Tamil and two in English; the latest out this past week.

To read We Will Not Be Erased: The Courage to Rise Above Hate, a collection of Kalki’s poems, notes, illustrations and what she calls, “very short stories”, is to ride alongside a journey of despair and discovery, rejection and redemption. “I have my own dark moments,” she said at an audience interaction organised by Vidhi Centre for Legal Policy and the Keshav Suri Foundation in New Delhi. “But if I give up, it will affect not only my family, but my community.” And, so, she chooses hope.

The book comes at a time when transgender rights globally are under threat. US President Donald Trump’s government now recognises only two genders, male and female. Transwomen athletes cannot participate in women’s sport. And this past week, the conservative-majority Supreme Court upheld a ban on gender-affirming medical care for minors. The UK Supreme Court has ruled there are only two genders for the purposes of the Equality Act. Hungary has banned the Pride Parade. Russia has banned legal gender change. And, in February this year, Argentinian president Javier Milei barred access to legal gender recognition for minors.

India has its silver linings. The 2014 NALSA judgment recognised a third gender. Every citizen has the right to self-identify with whichever gender is best suited to them. Recent rulings from various high courts have generally been progressive — the right to be known as parents rather than father and mother on their child’s birth certificate (Kerala), the right of a transgender woman to file a complaint of cruelty against her husband and in-laws (Andhra Pradesh), and the right to form a chosen family (Madras).

And, yet, even the Supreme Court fell short on issues like adoption and marriage rights for the LGBTQI+ community. Other disparities are glaring. For instance, the punishment for raping a transgender person is at most two years. And a Supreme Court recommendation for equal opportunities for education and employment remains largely on paper.

Even something as basic as a head count of transgender citizens is fuzzy. Census 2011’s calculation of 4.88 lakh is believed to be a gross underestimation. All of these are challenges, but for Kalki, the biggest is visibility. So little is known about gender identity, and so much is feared through tropes (no, transgender people do not go about kidnapping transgender children). “Our education system does not teach us to empathise with people beyond religion, caste and borders,” she tells me on the phone from Chennai. And, so, we fear what we do not know. Perhaps because it’s Pride Month, there has been greater space for transgender issues. On Amazon Prime, In Transit, directed by Ayesha Sood and produced by Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti documents the lives of transgender and non-binary people through questions of identity, love, acceptance and belonging. Like Kalki’s book, it is a story of hope. Like the book, it gives the transgender community a voice — one that we need to hear.

Namita Bhandare writes on gender. The views expressed are personal.