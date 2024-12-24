Unlocking philanthropy to meet India’s climate goals

India’s climate crisis is not a distant threat — it’s a stark reality impacting millions across the country. That said, it is the marginalised — farmers, low-income communities, women, and the displaced — who often bear a disproportionate burden. In a nation where 65% of the population relies on agriculture, every degree of rising temperature affects livelihoods. India’s climate crisis demands immediate, bold action. While the government, along with corporates and civil society organisations, is working to address this challenge, the scale of the problem requires a multi-dimensional approach to narrow the gap between solutions and response. TOPSHOT - People holding umbrellas walk along a street as it rains due to the influence of Cyclone Fengal, in Bengaluru on December 1, 2024. (Photo by IDREES MOHAMMED / AFP) (AFP)

Empowering grassroots movements, channelling resources to often overlooked segments, and framing policies and on-ground initiatives are at the core of accelerating climate solutions. By providing flexible, long-term funding, and amplifying the voices on these issues, philanthropy can be the force behind building more resilient and sustainable communities. To truly unlock its potential in advancing India’s climate goals, philanthropy must focus on key strategic areas that can drive community resilience.

Climate innovation: Investing in technological, policy, and social innovations is essential to building a climate-resilient India. Whether it’s exploring new renewable energy technologies or developing adaptive agricultural practices, these investments can boost the required groundwork. Effective climate action requires policies that not only set ambitious targets but also create pathways for innovation, accountability, and collaboration with stakeholders.

Scaling grassroots solutions: Philanthropic funding can enable proven community-led models to achieve broader national impact. This helps to foster resilience from the ground up, ensuring that local success translates into broader acceptance.

Empowering civil society: By investing in civil society organisations, we can ensure that opinions from communities directly affected by the climate crisis are heard at national and global forums. Democratic decentralisation is key to developing sustainable and equitable solutions, both for and by the community.

Empowering women as change agents: As primary caregivers and often the first responders in households, women possess unique insights into managing natural resources. By supporting capacity-building initiatives, philanthropy can harness women’s unique perspective and leadership for climate resilience. Women-led programmes can facilitate platforms that ensure their voices are integral to climate action.

Closing the funding gap: TheIndia Philanthropy Report 2024 highlights a critical need — only a small fraction (0.5%) is directed towards climate initiatives, covering only 10% of India’s climate financing needs. Philanthropy has the power to direct resources to these often-overlooked segments, where attention may be limited. Addressing this gap is more than an opportunity, it is a responsibility to ensure that vulnerable communities are not left behind.

India’s philanthropic sector has already planted the seeds of change through various initiatives, such as climate collaboratives or mainstreaming local voices into the climate conversation. These demonstrate the sector’s potential to create a meaningful impact. For example, organisations such as PRADAN cultivate resilience through natural farming and nature-based solutions, empowering communities amid climate uncertainties. Climate RISE Alliance’s compendium, Interwoven Futures highlights CSO-led climate efforts in India. Platforms such as Giving Pi are connecting donors with projects that mitigate environmental impacts, showcasing how technology can enhance philanthropic efforts toward climate action.

Similarly, numerous on-ground implementing organisations are actively collaborating with governments and corporates to strengthen climate resilience. To cite a recent example, the mangrove plantation and restoration efforts in coastal Odisha played a vital role in mitigating the damage from Cyclone Dana. Many initiatives are focusing on promoting traditional knowledge, which often holds valuable insights for addressing climate change.

Philanthropy has the power to align with governments, NGOs, the private sector, and civil society, allowing the good work happening in silos to become a unified force. Such partnerships pool resources, foster transparency, and minimise duplication. As the climate crisis intensifies, real impact demands a focused and strategic approach. Philanthropy can provide the flexibility needed to act on climate goals.

Neera Nundy is co-founder, Dasra, andShaifalika Panda is trustee and founder-CEO,Bansidhar and Ila Panda Foundation.The views expressed are personal