Why, and how, a new Kashmir must be built

In the aftermath of the terror attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir stands once again at a critical inflection point. This act of brutal violence, followed by Operation Sindoor, India’s swift and precise counter-terror response, underscores both the volatility of the security environment and the resilience of India’s institutions. The grief is profound, the outrage justified, and the strategic questions pressing. This was not merely a barbaric act of terrorism, or a breach of security. It was an assault on the very idea of a peaceful, plural, and open Kashmir.

Yet what is equally important — and encouraging — is the response of ordinary Kashmiris: unequivocal, compassionate, and resolute in their rejection of violence. Unlike in earlier decades, there has been no ambiguity, no ambivalence, and no doubt about where the Kashmiris stand.

We are, therefore, at a threshold moment. The tragedy of Pahalgam cannot be forgotten. Nor can it be allowed to derail the possibility of transformation. The rejection of violence by ordinary Kashmiris must become the moral centre of our policy. We must act with the imagination of the Sufi, the clarity of the strategist, and the resolve of the constitutionalist.

The Kashmir story must move from one of endless conflict management to purposeful nation-building. This requires balancing firmness with fairness, memory with vision, and security with empathy.

A new Kashmir is not a dream deferred. It is a national duty, and it must begin now.

In that spirit, here are eight strategic steps — rooted in realism but animated by the vision of a new Kashmir — that India must take.

Punish Pakistan with precision and patience: India has responded decisively to Pakistan’s continued complicity in cross-border terrorism. But a long-term strategy must go beyond immediate retribution. The understanding between the two countries’ directors general of military operations (DGMOs) to uphold the ceasefire along the Line of Control renewed a framework of tactical stability. But that ceasefire, like earlier ones, remains precarious — vulnerable to sabotage by non-State actors and bad-faith actors in Rawalpindi. We must now reinforce deterrence not just through security postures, but through sustained diplomatic campaigns to isolate Pakistan internationally, activate counter-terror finance mechanisms, and invest in long-cycle hybrid capabilities. Punishment need not be spectacular, but it must be systematic, strategic, and unrelenting.

Restore statehood to reclaim the political compact: The people of Jammu and Kashmir were promised the restoration of statehood. Delivering on that promise now, despite provocations, will convey that India governs not by fear, but by constitutional commitment. Statehood provides the necessary political dignity and institutional accountability that a Union Territory (UT) simply cannot. Its restoration should be swift and unequivocal. The fact remains: Being a UT did not prevent the Pahalgam attacks. Why then delay a promise that can only strengthen the social contract?

Create a youth future fund: India must urgently launch a Youth Future Fund for Kashmir — a multi-crore, multi-year initiative aimed at skilling, mentoring, and placing Kashmiri youth in high-growth sectors across India. There is no better long-term investment in peace than ensuring that a generation aspires to build rather than break.

Kashmiris today want jobs, education, and inclusion in India’s growth story. They want access, not alienation, investment, not ideology. They want the world to see the Valley for its intellect, hospitality, and culture—not through the narrow lens of conflict. This is a sentiment that must be honoured, not ignored.

Build a knowledge and innovation corridor: Srinagar and Jammu can become knowledge capitals of the Himalayas. By upgrading existing institutions and establishing new research hubs (in climate change, mountain ecology, strategic studies, AI, and tourism management), Kashmir can attract talent and funding from around the world. Collaborations with IITs, global universities, and private philanthropy should be actively pursued. Let Jammu & Kashmir become known not for curfews, but for conferences.

Reclaim and reinvest in the syncretic ethos: The soul of Kashmir is syncretic. This is the land of Lal Ded and Nund Rishi, of shared shrines and composite culture. The state must promote this plural ethos through revived festivals, interfaith dialogue, heritage restoration, and education reform. Cultural diplomacy within India — particularly among youth — must highlight this legacy. Reviving Kashmiriyat is not nostalgia — it is a security imperative. Ensuring the dignified return of the Kashmiri Pandits is essential to this project.

Expand the civilian security grid: While the armed forces are indispensable, Kashmir’s long-term security requires a robust civilian security architecture. Intelligence networks, police reforms, cyber-monitoring units, and community protection groups must be expanded. Training locals in counter-radicalisation and resilience can complement national efforts. Security cannot be seen as external to society; it must be embedded in the social fabric.

Encourage cross-regional pilgrimage and tourism: Despite recent attacks, tourism remains a vital bridge. A sustained campaign to encourage pilgrimages, educational exchanges, and heritage tourism from across India will reinforce mutual bonds. States should be encouraged to adopt districts to build civil society partnerships. Such people-to-people links can achieve more than decades of seminars.

Rework the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT) in Kashmir’s interest: IWT, kept in abeyance, must now be re-evaluated — through the lens of Kashmiri interests. For too long, decisions about river water management have bypassed the people most affected: the Kashmiris. The time has come to rethink this treaty not just technically, but politically and ethically. If Pakistan continues to violate the spirit of regional peace, India must consider whether just keeping the treaty in abeyance serves our national or the region’s interest. A withdrawal — calculated, legal, and considered — should not be ruled out if that’s what it takes to ensure justice for Kashmir and beyond.

As a Kashmiri Pandit, I know the pain of loss — and the power of hope. But I also know that a better future is possible. It must be imagined, articulated, and built — one act of trust at a time. Pahalgam must not become a site of renewed siege. Let it instead be the place from which a new Kashmir rises — dignified, democratic, and deeply Indian.