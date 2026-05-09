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Why balancing work and motherhood is still hard

Women no longer believe it’s a stark choice between career and family. But what has survived across generations is the internalised guilt exclusive to mothers

Published on: May 09, 2026 09:01 pm IST
By Namita Bhandare
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It obviously struck deep at my mother’s core because she talked about it more than just a few times — how she had given up her fledgling career as a lawyer in Kanpur when she married my father.

Until care is seen as a human responsibility shared equally by both parents and not segregated by gender, the old guilt will travel generation to generation. (HT Archive)

But why? I would ask on cue.

In my mother’s mind, the two were irreconcilable. You either had a career or you had a family. The choice, as she saw it, was absolute.

Ten years after she passed, I am on the phone with my elder daughter. She is calling from the airport, on her way to a work trip, guilty at leaving behind her six-month-old daughter with her father.

How is it that more than six decades after my mother made that choice, the same dilemma shadows her granddaughter? Yes, things have changed. Women no longer believe it’s a stark choice between career and family. But the one thing that has survived across generations is the internalised guilt that seems to attach itself almost exclusively to mothers.

Women don’t have to make the choice my mother did any longer. We juggle multiple identities as mothers, professionals, gym-goers, solo travelers, discoverers of new passions, companions to aging parents and baby-sitters to grandchildren.

And yet it is hard — because we are constantly judged, our mothering is always under scrutiny, and because patriarchy has convinced us that raising a child is, ultimately, a mother’s work, a duty elevated to almost mythic levels. Fathers provide, mothers are expected to be inexhaustible. And so, generation after generation without complaint we plough ahead, apologetic and guilty for never being enough.

Perhaps we’ve set up impossibly high standards for ourselves. Leaning in cannot be one person’s responsibility. If it takes a village to raise a child, it also takes a village to support the mother.

“How do you justify women staying at home and men going to work?” asks Utkarsha Jagga, founder of The Coping Central that focuses on mental health. “If care-giving comes ‘naturally’ to women, why do you have to constantly keep excelling at it?”

Jagga advocates being a “good enough mother”, a term coined by British pediatrician Donald Winnicott in the early 1950s. “Children don’t need perfect mothers,” she explains. “They need a good-enough mother who can be a caregiver but also hold the capacity to disappoint us. That is what allows emotionally healthy adults to be formed.”

My daughters do not have to choose, as my mother believed she did. But until care is seen as a human responsibility shared equally by both parents and not segregated by gender, the old guilt will travel generation to generation.

My mother believed motherhood demanded sacrifice. My daughter knows it should not require surrender. That is progress — hard won, incomplete but worthy of celebrating this Mother’s Day.

Namita Bhandare writes on gender. The views expressed are personal

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Namita Bhandare

Namita Bhandare writes on gender and other social issues and has 35-plus years of experience in journalism. She has edited books and features in a documentary on sexual violence. She tweets as @namitabhandare

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