World does not hyphenate New Delhi and Islamabad

It was an honour and privilege to be part of the multi-party delegation that toured Japan, the Republic of Korea, Singapore, Indonesia, and Malaysia. While it is not appropriate for me to share all the details of the interaction that we had, I can confirm a couple of things. One, every interlocutor we met understood and endorsed (implicitly, if not explicitly) our military response on May 7 to the horrific terrorist attacks in Pahalgam on April 22. India’s right to defend itself following the terrorist attacks was thus accepted. Two, there was no, repeat, no hint whatsoever of any attempt to hyphenate India and Pakistan. As one important interlocutor in ASEAN put it: “India is India. Pakistan is Pakistan. We do not equate the two.” Last, but by no means least, there was no traction for internationalising the so-called Kashmir issue. Yes, people wanted peace and wished for the ceasefire to last, but no one was seeking to internationalise the issue of Kashmir. It was largely accepted that this is something best sorted out by the two countries themselves. The issue of mediation by US President Donald Trump did come up, but more as a matter of curiosity than as a serious issue deserving scrutiny.

Having got that off my chest, let me say what struck me the most. It was quite simply the fact that India presented a united front and spoke in one voice. This was noticed and appreciated by all and sundry. It also contributed to both the content and the effectiveness of the message that we were trying to convey, i.e., zero tolerance for terrorism.

Which brings me to a matter of national importance. It was clear to me as I sat listening to ministers, high officials, parliamentarians and think-tank representatives from various countries that there are broadly two categories of people with views and attitudes towards India. Many well-wishers want India to keep growing economically and seek legitimate access to our market. This is largely in alignment with our own national goal of Viksit Bharat by 2047. Some others are jealous and would like to see India dragged down. The latter category is mercifully in the minority and is best ignored by us.

The news about India likely to overtake Japan to become the third-largest economy in the world in three years emerged at the same time the parliamentary delegation’s visit happened. The delegation embraced this and drove home the point that India was committed to doing everything in its power to achieve, in the first instance, a $5-trillion economy and developed nation status by 2047. We made the point to our interlocutors that India’s economy was 11 times that of Pakistan’s and that states like Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra had already surpassed Pakistan in terms of overall GDP. It was important to recognise, we argued, that Pakistan-sponsored cross-border terrorism is aimed as much at slowing India’s economic growth as it is at disrupting its communal harmony.

The goal of Viksit Bharat is possible but will be made easier if there is a political consensus on the actions needed by India to achieve it. This charter for Viksit Bharat, as I have chosen to call it, could comprise the following elements on which it would be useful to have an all-party consensus.

The very first issue is one of national security. Kashmir, Pakistan-sponsored cross-border terrorism, and matters of defence are not meant for political negotiation. Just as we were able to put up a united front on the terrorist attacks in Pahalgam, it should be possible for all Indian political parties to come together on matters of national security.

The second issue concerns deep-seated economic reforms relating to land, labour, agriculture, infrastructure, and investment. Consensus among political parties will make it easier for our negotiators who are striving to defend our interests in free trade agreement negotiations with the EU and the US. These reforms are a matter of economic security and are imperative for India’s development goals. The point worth remembering is that national security and economic security are closely linked and one is impossible without the other.

The third issue is one of inclusive economic growth, which is a sine qua non for Viksit Bharat. It is not enough to become a $5-trillion- or even a $10-trillion-economy unless poverty levels come down considerably and there is a corresponding improvement in the per capita income. This is possible only if there is a singular focus on the disadvantaged and marginalised sections of our society.

The fourth issue is the need for political consensus on harmonious Centre-state relations. All states must buy into the economic reforms and the agenda for Viksit Bharat. States cannot be allowed to pull in different directions for it militates against the overall national goals.

The last issue is skilling and jobs for our youth, especially women. There is a vital need for an all-party meeting on the subject to adopt a national emergency plan of action based on political consensus.

The multi-party parliamentary delegation was a wonderful idea and it made me proud as an Indian to see the unity and purpose displayed by the honourable parliamentarians in defending our national security interests. If the same unity, strength of purpose, and sense of conviction can be brought to bear on some of the crucial issues outlined above, the goal of Viksit Bharat can and will become a reality.

Mohan Kumar is a former ambassador to France. The views expressed are personal