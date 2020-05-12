e-paper
Home / Other Sports / Akhil Kumar re-inducted into NADA disciplinary panel

Akhil Kumar re-inducted into NADA disciplinary panel

The Arjuna award-winning Olympian is among the most accomplished names in Indian boxing and has also been the government observer for the sport between 2017 and 2019.

other-sports Updated: May 12, 2020 13:30 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
Akhil Kumar
Akhil Kumar (HT Photo by Prasad Gori )
         

Former Commonwealth Games gold-winning boxer Akhil Kumar has been re-inducted into the National Anti-Doping Agency’s Disciplinary Panel. Akhil, who is also serving in Haryana Police as ACP Gurugram, was formerly in the panel from 2017 to 2019.

“Not an extension, it’s a case of reinduction in anti-doping disciplinary panel,” NADA Director General Navin Agarwal told PTI.

The Arjuna award-winning Olympian is among the most accomplished names in Indian boxing and has also been the government observer for the sport between 2017 and 2019.

“I have been a part of this panel earlier and I am looking forward to being a member again. I will give my best to fulfil the responsibility which comes with this role,” the 39-year-old told PTI.

In the past, the Haryana-boxer has advocated criminalising doping while expressing his views on the menace. The NADA ADDP also features track-and-field Arjuna awardee Ashwini Nachappa among others.

