Anirban Lahiri misses the cut after third round at Desert Classic

Anirban Lahiri dropped two shots on the front nine and missed the cut by one at the end of the third round of the Desert Classic.

Lahiri, who was Tied-21st, shot one-over 73 with two birdies and three bogeys and exited from the tournament. It was a bit of an anti-climax after the second round of 65.

The 48-year-old Phil Mickelson made three long birdie putts on the back nine and carded a bogey-free 66 on the Stadium Course at PGA West to take a two-stroke lead into the final round of the Desert Classic.

He shot 60 on the first day at La Quinta Country Club and 68 on Friday on PGA West’s Nicklaus Tournament Course in second round.

Adam Hadwin was second after a 65 on the Nicklaus layout. The Canadian has three straight top-six finishes in the event.

Adam Long was third at 19 under after a 63 at La Quinta and Steve Marino had a 67 on the Nicklaus layout to get to 18 under. Defending champion Jon Rahm was tied for seventh at 16 under after a 68 at the Stadium. Defending FedExCup champion Justin Rose was tied for 29th at 12 under after his third straight 68.

First Published: Jan 20, 2019 19:29 IST