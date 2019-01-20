India vs Australia: Dhoni receives rousing reception in 3rd ODI at the iconic MCG - Watch

Mahendra Singh Dhoni was the standout performer in the recently-concluded three-ODI series in Australia as the visitors defeated the home side 2-1 for their win in a bilateral series Down Under.

Dhoni scored three fifties in the three ODIs and was at the crease to guide India home in the last two matches in Adelaide and Melbourne.

He went on to score 87 not out off 114 balls to steer India past Australia’s 230-run target.

While he was walking to the crease, Dhoni received a rousing welcome at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Dhoni won the Man of the Series award for his heroics in the ODI series against Australia. He became the oldest Indian to be adjudged player of the series since Sunil Gavaskar who achieved the feat against Sri Lanka in 1987.

The three ODIs Down Under followed the four-Test series between the two rivals. India registered a historic 2-1 win the series. It was the first time a touring Indian side had defeated Australia in a Test series in their 71 years of touring Down Under.

The wicket-keeper batsman will look to continue his form on the upcoming tour of New Zealand, where India will play five ODIs and three T20s. The first ODI will be played on 23 January in Napier.

First Published: Jan 20, 2019 18:48 IST