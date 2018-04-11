Archery legend Limba Ram diagnosed with neuro-degenerative condition

Indian Olympic archer and Padma Shri winner Limba Ram’s condition is set to get worse with time after he had been diagnosed with a neuro-degenerative condition a month-ago according to doctors in charge of his treatment.

The matter first came to light when Limba’s colleagues at Rajasthan State Sports Council’s Archery academy, where he was serving as a coach until recently suspected that the archer was unwell after his walking and speech was affected.

Limba, who has represented India at three Olympic Games, was reluctantly admitted to Sawai Mansingh Hospital on Saturday.

“To be honest, there is no treatment for this condition. There is no time frame either on how fast his condition will deteriorate. We know that it can’t improve and will progressively get worse. At this moment we are only assuring him that things will be fine,” a doctor overseeing Limba’s condition told Times of India.

“As of now, he has vertigo and some slurring of speech. His memory is perfectly fine,” the doctor added.

The Sports Council will bear the entire expense for Limba’s treatment while the exact nature of the disease will come to light after a few more tests.

The hospital is expected to send his samples to private labs according to the TOI report that also stated the Limba declined an AC room and was persuaded by his colleagues to seek medical help.