e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 12, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Other Sports / Asian champion runner banned for 4 years for doping

Asian champion runner banned for 4 years for doping

The Athletics Integrity Unit said the 31-year-old Indian runner will be banned until May 2023 and disqualified from all races in a two-month period last year.

other-sports Updated: Jun 12, 2020 19:28 IST
Associated Press
Associated Press
MONACO
India's Gomathi Marimuthu celebrates after winning gold in the women's 800-meters final race at the Asian Athletics Championships in Doha.
India's Gomathi Marimuthu celebrates after winning gold in the women's 800-meters final race at the Asian Athletics Championships in Doha.(AP)
         

Asian champion runner Gomathi Marimuthu was banned Friday for four years for doping and stripped of her 800-meter title.

The Athletics Integrity Unit said the 31-year-old Indian runner will be banned until May 2023 and disqualified from all races in a two-month period last year.

Marimuthu tested positive for the anabolic steroid nandrolone at the 2019 Asian track championships in Qatar in April.

It followed three more positive tests from samples taken in India in the previous month. Those test results were confirmed after she won the Asian title.

Marimuthu can challenge the ban at the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

tags
top news
Rajnath Singh reviews Ladakh situation with CDS Bipin Rawat, service chiefs
Rajnath Singh reviews Ladakh situation with CDS Bipin Rawat, service chiefs
Imran Khan tweets a swipe at India, hits mute on Pak economy. Here is why
Imran Khan tweets a swipe at India, hits mute on Pak economy. Here is why
Nepal-India border tensions rise, one killed. Explained in 10 points
Nepal-India border tensions rise, one killed. Explained in 10 points
Lt Guv gets expert help to guide Delhi’s Covid battle, ropes in chiefs of ICMR and AIIMS
Lt Guv gets expert help to guide Delhi’s Covid battle, ropes in chiefs of ICMR and AIIMS
Amarnath Yatra: Only 2,000 pilgrims likely to be allowed per day starting July 21
Amarnath Yatra: Only 2,000 pilgrims likely to be allowed per day starting July 21
At war, so travel extra mile to keep corona warriors happy, SC tells Centre
At war, so travel extra mile to keep corona warriors happy, SC tells Centre
Breathless in Delhi: Ambulances with cylinder challenge for families, patients
Breathless in Delhi: Ambulances with cylinder challenge for families, patients
‘BJP busy in toppling govts, how will they fight Covid?’: Ashok Gehlot
‘BJP busy in toppling govts, how will they fight Covid?’: Ashok Gehlot
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State-wise TallyCovid-19Covid-19 casesGulabo Sitabo Movie Review

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

other sports

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In