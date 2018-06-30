 Asian Games 2018: AITA agrees to field Rohan Bopanna-Divij Sharan as team | tennis | Hindustan Times
Asian Games 2018: AITA agrees to field Rohan Bopanna-Divij Sharan as team

Rohan Bopanna and Divij Sharan had requested AITA and the Sports Ministry to pair them for doubles at the Asian Games

tennis Updated: Jun 30, 2018 20:19 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
PTI, New Delhi
Rohan Bopanna and Leander Paes are both in the Asian Games 2018 tennis team.
Rohan Bopanna and Leander Paes are both in the Asian Games 2018 tennis team.(Getty Images)

The All India Tennis Association (AITA) on Saturday agreed to field Rohan Bopanna and Divij Sharan as a team at the Asian Games on request of the two players which means that veteran Leander Paes will team up with young Sumit Nagal.

Bopanna and Sharan had requested AITA and the Sports Ministry to pair them.

The AITA at its Executive Meeting (EC) discussed the matter and accepted Bopanna and Sharan’s request.

“Yes, the EC has decided that Rohan and Divij will play as a team,” a source said.

Since Ramkumar Ramanathan and Prajnesh Gunneswaran will focus on singles, the third singles player left in the squad is Nagal.

Paes and Nagal will be fielded as India’s second team at the Asian Games, scheduled to begin in Indonesia from August 18.

