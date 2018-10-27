Asian Hockey Champions Trophy, India vs Japan, live score and updates: Teams level 1-1
Catch all the action as India take on Japan in the semifinal of the Asian Hockey Champions Trophy.
-
23:40 Hrs IST
Chance(s) for India
-
23:33 hrs IST
Not the same intensity
-
23:30 hrs IST
Q3 is underway
-
23:20 hrs IST
Half time, scores level
-
23:15 hrs IST
Japan confident
-
23:10 hrs IST
Japan Equalise
-
23:05 hrs IST
India take lead
-
23:01 hrs IST
More of the same
-
22:58 hrs IST
End of Q1
-
22:56 hrs IST
Chance for India
-
22:54 hrs IST
Japan Compact!
-
22:48 hrs IST
India dominating possession
-
22:43 hrs IST
Early PC wasted
-
22:40 hrs IST
Underway in Muscat
-
22:34 hrs IST
Previous meeting
-
22:19 hrs IST
Pakistan lie in wait
-
22:15 hrs IST
Hello and Welcome
Indian team bristling with confidence take on Japan in the semi-final of the 2018 Asian Men’s Hockey Champions Trophy. India come into the semi against Japan unbeaten in the tournament and having scored 27 goals in the process, conceding just 2. India will be massive favourites against Japan especially as in the round robin meeting India smashed 9 unanswered goals against them. Mandeep Singh scoring a hat-trick. Another threat coming Japan’s way will be tournament’s top scorer Harmanpreet Singh who has six strikes to his name.
Chance(s) for India
Surender with a big chance for India as he charges into the box but his chance flies well wide. Nilkanta then has a chance which is once again blocked.
Not the same intensity
The game is meandering, it doesn’t have the same intensity it had in the first half. India would want to finish in normal time and avoid the lottery of the shootout.
Q3 is underway
The third quarter is underway. India need to improve.
Half time, scores level
Half time and the scores are level at 1-1. Gurjant for India and Wakuri for Japan.
Japan confident
Japan have got confidence from their goal. They look more positive but still respecting India.
Japan Equalise
Japan have equalized and the scores are once again level. 1-1 the score. Wakuri the scorer. Poor from India.
India take lead
GOAL!!! Gurjant gives India a well dserved lead. To be honest it had been coming. Mountain ahead for Japan. 1-0 IND
More of the same
The game is the same as it was in Q1. India have the onus on them to make it happen. Japan will happily take a draw and fancy their chances in the shootout.
End of Q1
End of Q1 and we still wait the breakthrough between India and Japan. 0-0 the score
Chance for India
Gurjant has a chance to break the deadlock but the keeper saves. Mandeep has another chance minutes later but it’s wide. India need to be clinical in this game.
Japan Compact!
India will have to work hard to get over the line in this game. Japan are very compact and giving away nothing. It won’t be 9-0 by the looks of it.
India dominating possession
India have been visibly the dominant side in the game. Japan sitting back and absorbing the pressure. Will this work for them only time will tell!! 0-0 still.
Early PC wasted
India are awarded an early Penalty corner and it’s wasted. On the positive note it’s a good start by India.
Underway in Muscat
The match is underway. India in Blue and Japan in Red.
Previous meeting
The last time the two teams met India dealt a massive thrashing to Japan. 9-0 it ended and Japan would be fearful of what India can do.
Pakistan lie in wait
Pakistan lie in wait for whoever comes through this match. Pakistan beat Malaysia 3-1 in the shootout, that after the match ended in a 4-4 draw in the normal time.
Hello and Welcome
Hello and welcome to the live blog for the semifinal of the Asian Hockey Champions Trophy as India take on Japan.