Asian Hockey Champions Trophy, India vs Japan, live score and updates: Teams level 1-1

Indian team bristling with confidence take on Japan in the semi-final of the 2018 Asian Men’s Hockey Champions Trophy. India come into the semi against Japan unbeaten in the tournament and having scored 27 goals in the process, conceding just 2. India will be massive favourites against Japan especially as in the round robin meeting India smashed 9 unanswered goals against them. Mandeep Singh scoring a hat-trick. Another threat coming Japan’s way will be tournament’s top scorer Harmanpreet Singh who has six strikes to his name.

Catch all the action as India take on Japan in the semifinal of the Asian Hockey Champions Trophy.

23:40 Hrs IST Chance(s) for India Surender with a big chance for India as he charges into the box but his chance flies well wide. Nilkanta then has a chance which is once again blocked.





23:33 hrs IST Not the same intensity The game is meandering, it doesn’t have the same intensity it had in the first half. India would want to finish in normal time and avoid the lottery of the shootout.





23:30 hrs IST Q3 is underway The third quarter is underway. India need to improve.





23:20 hrs IST Half time, scores level Half time and the scores are level at 1-1. Gurjant for India and Wakuri for Japan.





23:15 hrs IST Japan confident Japan have got confidence from their goal. They look more positive but still respecting India.





23:10 hrs IST Japan Equalise Japan have equalized and the scores are once again level. 1-1 the score. Wakuri the scorer. Poor from India.





23:05 hrs IST India take lead GOAL!!! Gurjant gives India a well dserved lead. To be honest it had been coming. Mountain ahead for Japan. 1-0 IND





23:01 hrs IST More of the same The game is the same as it was in Q1. India have the onus on them to make it happen. Japan will happily take a draw and fancy their chances in the shootout.





22:58 hrs IST End of Q1 End of Q1 and we still wait the breakthrough between India and Japan. 0-0 the score





22:56 hrs IST Chance for India Gurjant has a chance to break the deadlock but the keeper saves. Mandeep has another chance minutes later but it’s wide. India need to be clinical in this game.





22:54 hrs IST Japan Compact! India will have to work hard to get over the line in this game. Japan are very compact and giving away nothing. It won’t be 9-0 by the looks of it.





22:48 hrs IST India dominating possession India have been visibly the dominant side in the game. Japan sitting back and absorbing the pressure. Will this work for them only time will tell!! 0-0 still.





22:43 hrs IST Early PC wasted India are awarded an early Penalty corner and it’s wasted. On the positive note it’s a good start by India.





22:40 hrs IST Underway in Muscat The match is underway. India in Blue and Japan in Red.





22:34 hrs IST Previous meeting The last time the two teams met India dealt a massive thrashing to Japan. 9-0 it ended and Japan would be fearful of what India can do.





22:19 hrs IST Pakistan lie in wait Pakistan lie in wait for whoever comes through this match. Pakistan beat Malaysia 3-1 in the shootout, that after the match ended in a 4-4 draw in the normal time.



