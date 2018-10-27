Today in New Delhi, India
LIVE BLOG

Asian Hockey Champions Trophy, India vs Japan, live score and updates: Teams level 1-1

Catch all the action as India take on Japan in the semifinal of the Asian Hockey Champions Trophy.

By HT Correspondent | Oct 27, 2018 23:42 IST
highlights

Indian team bristling with confidence take on Japan in the semi-final of the 2018 Asian Men’s Hockey Champions Trophy. India come into the semi against Japan unbeaten in the tournament and having scored 27 goals in the process, conceding just 2. India will be massive favourites against Japan especially as in the round robin meeting India smashed 9 unanswered goals against them. Mandeep Singh scoring a hat-trick. Another threat coming Japan’s way will be tournament’s top scorer Harmanpreet Singh who has six strikes to his name.

23:40 Hrs IST

Chance(s) for India

Surender with a big chance for India as he charges into the box but his chance flies well wide. Nilkanta then has a chance which is once again blocked.

23:33 hrs IST

Not the same intensity

The game is meandering, it doesn’t have the same intensity it had in the first half. India would want to finish in normal time and avoid the lottery of the shootout.

23:30 hrs IST

Q3 is underway

The third quarter is underway. India need to improve.

23:20 hrs IST

Half time, scores level

Half time and the scores are level at 1-1. Gurjant for India and Wakuri for Japan.

23:15 hrs IST

Japan confident

Japan have got confidence from their goal. They look more positive but still respecting India.

23:10 hrs IST

Japan Equalise

Japan have equalized and the scores are once again level. 1-1 the score. Wakuri the scorer. Poor from India.

23:05 hrs IST

India take lead

GOAL!!! Gurjant gives India a well dserved lead. To be honest it had been coming. Mountain ahead for Japan. 1-0 IND

23:01 hrs IST

More of the same

The game is the same as it was in Q1. India have the onus on them to make it happen. Japan will happily take a draw and fancy their chances in the shootout.

22:58 hrs IST

End of Q1

End of Q1 and we still wait the breakthrough between India and Japan. 0-0 the score

22:56 hrs IST

Chance for India

Gurjant has a chance to break the deadlock but the keeper saves. Mandeep has another chance minutes later but it’s wide. India need to be clinical in this game.

22:54 hrs IST

Japan Compact!

India will have to work hard to get over the line in this game. Japan are very compact and giving away nothing. It won’t be 9-0 by the looks of it.

22:48 hrs IST

India dominating possession

India have been visibly the dominant side in the game. Japan sitting back and absorbing the pressure. Will this work for them only time will tell!! 0-0 still.

22:43 hrs IST

Early PC wasted

India are awarded an early Penalty corner and it’s wasted. On the positive note it’s a good start by India.

22:40 hrs IST

Underway in Muscat

The match is underway. India in Blue and Japan in Red.

22:34 hrs IST

Previous meeting

The last time the two teams met India dealt a massive thrashing to Japan. 9-0 it ended and Japan would be fearful of what India can do.

22:19 hrs IST

Pakistan lie in wait

Pakistan lie in wait for whoever comes through this match. Pakistan beat Malaysia 3-1 in the shootout, that after the match ended in a 4-4 draw in the normal time.

22:15 hrs IST

Hello and Welcome

Hello and welcome to the live blog for the semifinal of the Asian Hockey Champions Trophy as India take on Japan.