Asian Olympic Qualifiers: Amit Panghal earns Olympic quota, Sakshi Chaudhary misses out

other-sports

Updated: Mar 09, 2020 15:55 IST

Amit Panghal defeated Philippines’ Paalam Carlo in 52kg quarterfinal match to earn himself an Olympic quota. The World Championship silver medalist Amit, fighting in the right corner, defeated his opponent via a 4-1 split decision.

Former junior world champion Sakshi Chaudhary (57kg) failed to secure an Olympic berth after going down to Korea’s Im Aeji in the quarterfinals of the Asian Qualifiers here on Monday.The 19-year-old Chaudhary lost 0-5 to Im, who is also a former world youth champion. Only the semifinalists are entitled to an Olympic berth in the women’s 57kg category.

Im will face Japan’s 19-year-old Irie Sena, who upstaged world champion and top seed Nesthy Petecio of Philippines in a split decision. Petecio was docked a point for holding in the second round which ultimately played a decisive role in her 2-3 loss.

Four more boxers are in contention for Olympic berths on Monday -

Sakshi Chaudhary (57 kg)- 2:45 PM IST

Amit Panghal (52 kg)- 3:30 PM IST

Manish Kaushik (63kg)- 5 PM IST

Mary Kom (51 kg)- 9:15 PM IST

Simranjit (60kg)- 10:15 PM

(With agency inputs)