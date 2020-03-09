Asian Olympic Qualifiers: Amit Panghal earns Olympic quota, Sakshi Chaudhary misses out
Sakshi Chaudhary defeated Korea’s Im Aeji to book her spot in the Tokyo Olympics 2020 as she marched into the semifinals of the Asian Olympic Qualifiers.other-sports Updated: Mar 09, 2020 15:55 IST
Amit Panghal defeated Philippines’ Paalam Carlo in 52kg quarterfinal match to earn himself an Olympic quota. The World Championship silver medalist Amit, fighting in the right corner, defeated his opponent via a 4-1 split decision.
Former junior world champion Sakshi Chaudhary (57kg) failed to secure an Olympic berth after going down to Korea’s Im Aeji in the quarterfinals of the Asian Qualifiers here on Monday.The 19-year-old Chaudhary lost 0-5 to Im, who is also a former world youth champion. Only the semifinalists are entitled to an Olympic berth in the women’s 57kg category.
Im will face Japan’s 19-year-old Irie Sena, who upstaged world champion and top seed Nesthy Petecio of Philippines in a split decision. Petecio was docked a point for holding in the second round which ultimately played a decisive role in her 2-3 loss.
Four more boxers are in contention for Olympic berths on Monday -
Sakshi Chaudhary (57 kg)- 2:45 PM IST
Amit Panghal (52 kg)- 3:30 PM IST
Manish Kaushik (63kg)- 5 PM IST
Mary Kom (51 kg)- 9:15 PM IST
Simranjit (60kg)- 10:15 PM
