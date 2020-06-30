e-paper
Home / Other Sports / Athlete Geeta Kumari sells vegetables in streets to make ends meet, Jharkhand CM lends monetary support

Athlete Geeta Kumari sells vegetables in streets to make ends meet, Jharkhand CM lends monetary support

Athlete Geeta Kumari has been forced to sell vegetables in the streets of Jharkhands Ramgarh district to make ends meet. However, as soon as reports came out highlighting the state of affairs, she got assistance from the authorities.

other-sports Updated: Jun 30, 2020 16:34 IST
hindustantimes.com
hindustantimes.com
Hindustan Times, Delhi
Geeta Kumari.
Geeta Kumari.(Twitter)
         

The Covid-19 lockdown has brought misery to a lot of households. During the initial phase of the lockdown, several migrant labourers and citizens faced issue with settlement and wanted to return to their homeland. However, as the restrictions and rules were strick they could not find any transport and had to face a lot of despair during that period. The lockdown had also forced financial burden on a lot of individuals and several athletes have also suffered during this phase.

Budding athlete Geeta Kumari was forced to sell vegetables in the streets of Jharkhand’s Ramgarh district to make ends meet.

Chief Minister Hemant Soren’s intervention helped Kumari to get Rs 50,000 from the Ramgarh district administration and also a monthly stipend of Rs 3,000 to pursue her athletics career.

Soren received information on his twitter handle that Kumari has turned into a roadside vegetable seller due to financial problems. The chief minister directed the Ramgarh deputy commissioner to assist Kumari financially so that she could pursue her athletics career.

The Ramgarh Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sandeep Singh gave a cheque of Rs 50,000 to Kumari on Monday and also announced Rs 3,000 monthly stipend to the athlete and arranged for her training at a sports centre, an official release said.

Kumari had won eight gold medals at state-level walking competitions and won a silver medal and a bronze medal in competitions held in Kolkata, the release saidWishing the athlete all success in the world of sports, the deputy commissioner said, “There are several sportspersons in Ramgarh who are capable of winning laurels for the country, and the administration will ensure they get support.”

Kumari’s cousin Dhanjay Prajapati said, “She sells vegetables and also is a final year BA student in Ananda College, Hazaribag, in the neighbouring district. Her family is financially weak and my sister wants to pursue her pet event. Now that the administration has given assistance she is very happy.”Earlier this month the Jharkhand government had provided financial assistance to national level archer Sonu Khatoon of Dhanbad district, who was forced to sell vegetables to earn a living for her family.

(with PTI inputs)

