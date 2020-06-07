e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 07, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Other Sports / Athletics: AIU says suspended Naser missed four tests as she pleads innocence

Athletics: AIU says suspended Naser missed four tests as she pleads innocence

The Bahrain athlete, who won gold at the World Championships in Doha last year, pleaded her innocence despite being suspended by the AIU on Friday for failing to make herself available for anti-doping tests.

other-sports Updated: Jun 07, 2020 19:08 IST
Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
Salwa Eid Naser of Bahrain, celebrates after winning gold in the women's 400 meter final at the World Athletics Championships in Doha, Qatar.
Salwa Eid Naser of Bahrain, celebrates after winning gold in the women's 400 meter final at the World Athletics Championships in Doha, Qatar. (AP)
         

World 400 metres champion Salwa Eid Naser was provisionally suspended for registering four “whereabouts failures”, the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) said on Sunday.

The Bahrain athlete, who won gold at the World Championships in Doha last year, pleaded her innocence despite being suspended by the AIU on Friday for failing to make herself available for anti-doping tests.

In an Instagram video, Naser had said she had “only missed three drug tests” and that the missed tests came before the September event in Doha.

“The investigation into Ms Naser’s three whereabouts failures in 2019 was ongoing at the time of the Doha World Championships and she was not provisionally suspended at that time,” the AIU said in a statement https://twitter.com/aiu_athletics/status/1269577422590160899.

“Following conclusion of the investigation and a fourth whereabouts failure in January 2020, a Notice of Charge was issued and Ms Naser subject to an immediate provisional suspension.”

According to World Athletics Anti-Doping Rules, any combination of three whereabouts failures -- filing failures or missed tests -- within a 12-month period by an athlete constitutes an anti-doping violation.

Athletes guilty of whereabouts failures could face two-year bans or a minimum of one year depending on the degree of fault.

The AIU added it would not comment any further as the disciplinary process was still ongoing.

The 22-year-old Naser, who had said she had not been tested this year, hoped she could soon put the issue behind her.

“It can happen to anybody. I don’t want people to get confused in all this because I would never cheat,” she had said on the video.

“Hopefully, it’ll get resolved because I don’t really like the image... It’s going to be fine. It’s very hard to have this little stain on my name.”

(Reporting by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru, editing by Pritha Sarkar)

tags
top news
China defends fight against coronavirus, says US was informed on January 4
China defends fight against coronavirus, says US was informed on January 4
‘ When Indira Gandhi tried to subvert democracy...’: Shah rakes Emergency
‘ When Indira Gandhi tried to subvert democracy...’: Shah rakes Emergency
‘Good signs’: India, China take small, sure steps to resolve Ladakh standoff
‘Good signs’: India, China take small, sure steps to resolve Ladakh standoff
Woman with alleged links to ISIS tests Covid-19 positive in NIA custody
Woman with alleged links to ISIS tests Covid-19 positive in NIA custody
Security forces kill five terrorists in 12-hour operation in J-K’s Shopian
Security forces kill five terrorists in 12-hour operation in J-K’s Shopian
Kannada actor Chiranjeevi Sarja dies of cardiac arrest at 39
Kannada actor Chiranjeevi Sarja dies of cardiac arrest at 39
Sonu Sood is a face, BJP running the show from behind: Sanjay Raut
Sonu Sood is a face, BJP running the show from behind: Sanjay Raut
Watch: MP hospital ties 80-year-old man to bed after family failed to pay dues
Watch: MP hospital ties 80-year-old man to bed after family failed to pay dues
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCOVID-19 State TallyCovid-19Mumbai Covid-19Delhi Covid-19Lunar Eclipse 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

other sports

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In