Australia break world record to win men’s team pursuit gold

Australia smashed their own world record to win the men’s team pursuit gold at the track cycling world championships ahead of Olympic champions and title holders Britain on Thursday.

The Australians led from the start and their quartet of Leigh Howard, Samuel Welsford, Kelland O’Brien and Alex Porter set a time of 3:48.012 to eclipse the country’s previous world mark of 3:49.804 achieved at the 2018 Commonwealth Games.

Denmark took the bronze after beating Canada.

Australia’s Welsford won his second gold when he claimed the men’s scratch title with Roy Eefting of the Netherlands taking silver and New Zealand’s Tom Sexton the bronze.

Dutchman Matthijs Buchli secured his second gold of the championships by beating Japan’s Yudai Nitta and Germany’s Stefan Boetticherin the men’s keirin final. On Wednesday Buechli helped his country retain the team sprint title.

Australia beat Britain by 0.204 seconds in the women’s team pursuit final with Annette Edmondson, Ashlee Ankudinoff, Georgia Baker and Amy Cure hanging on after building an early lead.

New Zealand took the bronze by beating Canada.

Australia lead the medals table after the second day of the championships having won four out of seven finals.

First Published: Mar 01, 2019 08:39 IST