Birhanu Legese and Dibaba Kuma lead Ethiopian sweep in Kolkata’s 25K race

Kenenisa Bekele wasn’t here and Degitu Azimeraw couldn’t defend her title but Ethiopians still made it a 1-2 in the men’s and women’s sections of the Tata steel 25K race here on Sunday.

With a burst to the finish that brought to the fore his time as a sprinter, Birhanu Legese made it another memorable passage to India adding to the list of two Delhi half-marathon wins and a 10K title from Bengaluru, besting the men’s field in 1:15:48.

Dibaba Kuma won the women’s race in 1:27:34, over one second slower than her fellow trainee Azimeraw’s timing of 1:26:01 last year. Azimeraw, 19, finished fourth in 1:27:51 and two-time world champion Florence Kiplagat, 31, fifth in 1:27:57. In second place at 1:27:38, was Kuma’s compatriot Zeray Ftaw.

“I was waiting for the others to give me a push and had planned for a burst in the final 1km,” said Legese. His timing was well under the course record of 1:13:48 set by Bekele last year but Kenyan Amos Kipruto, who finished third in 1:15:52, attributed said the slow pace to runners choosing not to attack the course record. Between Legese and Kipruto was 18-year-old Ethiopian Bayelign Yegsaw who finished his first 25k race in 1:15:49.

L Suriya led till the 19km mark and Sudha Singh too was in the pack but Kuma, Zeray and Tanzanian Failuna Matunga kicked away in the last five kilometres thereby highlighting the difference between marathon runners and those whose areas of expertise are the 10000m and steeplechase. Having run a marathon in October, Kuma said she didn’t do anything differently to prepare for the 25K race.

Avinash Sable was the only Indian in the top 10 among men, his timing of 1:17:11 helping him finish ninth and defend his title. “This run will help me get ready for the steeplechase in the Federation Cup next March,” said the runner from the Army Sports Institute. Railways’ Suriya defended her title winning in 1:28:29. Suriya, Sudha Singh and Parul Chaudhary, the top three among Indians, finished seventh, eighth and 10th overall among women.

“I could have gone faster but with amateur runners crowding the course it became difficult,” said Suriya.

The winners

Men: 1. Birhanu Legese (Eth): 1:15:48; $7500. 2. Bayelign Yegsaw (Eth) 1:15:49; $5000. 3.Amos Kipruto (Ken) 1:15:52; $3000.

Women: Dibaba Kuma (Eth): 1:27:34; $7500. 2. Zeray Ftaw (Eth) 1:27:38; $5000. 3. Failuna Matanga (Tan) 1:27:45; $3000.

Indian winners

Men: Avinash Sable: 1:17:11; Rs 2.75 lakh. 2. Srinu Bugatha: 1:17:18; Rs 2 lakh. 3. Abhishek Pal: 1:18:26; Rs 1.5 lakh.

Women: L Suriya: 1:28:29; Rs 2.75 lakh. 2. Sudha Singh 1:29:11; Rs 2 lakh. Parul Chaudhary 1:30:18; Rs 1.5 lakh.

First Published: Dec 16, 2018 17:21 IST