Home / Other Sports / Boxer Manoj, rower Bajrang among Olympians applying for SAI’s coaching course

Boxer Manoj, rower Bajrang among Olympians applying for SAI’s coaching course

For the academic year 2020-21, in which Olympians will get direct admission at NIS Patiala without having to go through the mandatory entrance exam, SAI has received applications from Bajrang, Manoj, Kunhu Muhammed (athletics) and Poonam Rani (hockey) among others.

other-sports Updated: Sep 07, 2020 18:47 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
File image of India's Manoj Kumar.
File image of India's Manoj Kumar.(PTI)
         

Former Commonwealth Games champion boxer Manoj Kumar and three-time Asiad medallist rower Bajrang Lal Takhar are among 33 sportspersons who have applied for Sports Authority of India’s (SAI) coaching diploma course after a revamp of the selection criteria.

All of them are Olympians. While Manoj, who claimed his CWG gold in 2010, is also a multiple-time continental medallist, Bajrang is a three-time Asian Games medallist. The course is due to start in mid-October.”As many as 33 eminent sports personalities across 15 sports disciplines have applied for direct admission for the diploma course in Sports Coaching at the Netaji Subhash National Institute of Sports (NSNIS) Patiala,” a SAI statement read.

“They (the Olympians), along with the other sportspersons, have applied for the diploma course under the A (1) Direct Admission category and hence are exempted from the online test,” it added.

Earlier in May, SAI had stated that 46 eminent athletes (1 male, 1 female coach in each discipline) across 23 sports, will get direct admission to the flagship course.

Muhammed is a 2017 Asian champion in the 4x400m event, besides being an Asiad silver-winner. Rani was part of the 2014 Asian Games bronze-winning Indian team.”The criteria of winning a gold medal in the Asian or Commonwealth Games also has been replaced by winning a medal -- gold, silver or bronze -- in either of the events. Elite athletes who have participated in Olympics are automatically qualified to apply for the course,” the SAI statement said.

Besides, the SAI has collaborated with the National Testing Agency (NTA) in order to conduct the first-ever online entrance exam (for academic session 2020-21) at 17 NTA centres to be held on September 12 across the country.

The SAI also increased the number of seats from 566 to 725 in the redrawn admission process, which has been approved by the National Institute of Sports’ (NIS) academic council.

