Home / Other Sports / ‘Brock was tired of being broke’: Jim Ross remembers another story of Lesnar signing with WWE

‘Brock was tired of being broke’: Jim Ross remembers another story of Lesnar signing with WWE

After a successful collegiate wrestling career, Brock joined WWE and became a premier name in the business after capturing the eye of owner Vince McMahon. He left the WWE in 2005 and wrestled for New Japan Professional Wrestling before joined UFC in 2007.

other-sports Updated: Jul 06, 2020 16:41 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Delhi
Brock Lesnar.
Brock Lesnar.(WWE)
         

Brock Lesnar has been a top star wherever he has gone. Be it WWE, UFC or NJPW, Brock has always been on the top of the mountain in an organisation. After a successful collegiate wrestling career, Brock joined WWE and quickly became a premier name in the business after capturing the eye of owner Vince McMahon. He left the WWE in 2004 and wrestled for New Japan Pro Wrestling (NJPW) before joining UFC in 2007. Lesnar beat MMA legend Randy Couture to become the UFC Heavyweight Champion while breaking numerous PPV records.

In 2012, Lesnar returned to the WWE to face John Cena. In the last 8 years, Lesnar has continued to be involved in top matches while winning numerous WWE championships.

It wasn’t late in his career that Lesnar was seen as a star as during his college days only WWE had recognised that Brock would be a future superstar for the professional wrestling giants.

WWE Hall of Famer and current AEW commentator Jim Ross narrated a story about the time when Lesnar was signed, saying that he got the biggest rookie contract at that moment.

“We had Brock committed and on his way along with Shelton Benjamin, on their way to Louisville within days of the wrestling season being over literally that week. I wasn’t worried about it whatsoever. Brock was tired of being broke, and I remember he got the biggest rookie contract to that point. He was a no miss guy.” (H/T Credit: WrestlingInc)

To highlight the magnitude of Lesnar’s legacy in WWE, Drew McIntyre explained that it is important for any wrestler to beat ‘The Beast’ in order for him to reach the top of the food chain. McIntyre had defeated Brock Lesnar in quick fashion at WrestleMania 36 to win the championship and become the face of the organisation.

The last 4 wrestlers to beat Lesnar were Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, Goldberg, and McIntyre. They all became champions and were given extraordinary pushes. Although it is not said Lesnar seems like the final frontier to reach the top in WWE. And McIntyre also agrees with the notion.

‘Yeah beating Brock Lesnar is a huge deal. There is no athlete in the world like Brock Lesnar. He is just a freak of nature and a former two-time UFC Heavyweight Champion, just because he felt like trying UFC not because he did it for his whole life. That’s how bad this guy is. If you beat Brock Lesnar then you are doing something right,” McIntyre said in an exclusive conversation with Hindustan Times.

“But the fact that I beat Lesnar in the main event of WrestleMania and that too in five minutes and pretty much owned him in the build-up feels absolutely incredible to me. That’s something I’ll never forget.”acccc

