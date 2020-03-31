e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 31, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Other Sports / BWF freezes rankings, says positions as on March 17 to be basis for entry, seedings in future events

BWF freezes rankings, says positions as on March 17 to be basis for entry, seedings in future events

There was a clamour for freezing the world rankings with Indian shuttlers Saina Nehwal, B. Sai Praneeth, Parupalli Kashyap and H S Prannoy leading the way in expressing their concerns.

other-sports Updated: Mar 31, 2020 16:48 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
A detail shot of a shuttlecock and racquet during day two of the BWF World Badminton Championships.
A detail shot of a shuttlecock and racquet during day two of the BWF World Badminton Championships.(Getty Images)
         

The Badminton World Federation on Tuesday decided to freeze the world rankings, saying standings as on March 17 will be the basis for entry and seedings when it restarts the international calender that has been thrown haywire owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.

There was a clamour for freezing the world rankings with Indian shuttlers Saina Nehwal, B. Sai Praneeth, Parupalli Kashyap and H S Prannoy leading the way in expressing their concerns.

“The Badminton World Federation (BWF) can announce it will freeze World Rankings and World Junior Rankings until further notice. The freezing of rankings will be backdated to Week 12, which is the week following the last international tournament that was played – the YONEX All England Open 2020,” BWF said in a release.

“The ranking lists issued on 17 March 2020 will serve as a basis for entry and seeding into the next international tournaments – although it is difficult to say at this stage when this may be.”Shuttlers in the singles competition have to be inside top-16 of world rankings to qualify for the Olympics. The cut-off for doubles is also top-16.

The BWF had suspended all tournaments post the All England Championships until April 12 due to the pandemic.

These tournaments include big-ticket events like BWF India Open (Super 500), Malaysia Open (Super 750) and the Singapore Open (Super 500), apart from the three Continental Confederation championships.

BWF said due to the current scenario the next tournaments will also be suspended.

“Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the badminton community has experienced an unprecedented suspension to international tournaments from mid-march 2020 to the end of April 2020.

“At present, it is difficult to predict when the next international tournament will take place with further tournaments also expected to be suspended in May and June.”

top news
Covid-19: Nizamuddin markaz says 1500 members broke away before quarantine
Covid-19: Nizamuddin markaz says 1500 members broke away before quarantine
‘No one is now on road’: Centre to SC on migrant workers leaving in droves
‘No one is now on road’: Centre to SC on migrant workers leaving in droves
Live:Delhi CM requests religious leaders, people to not organize gatherings
Live:Delhi CM requests religious leaders, people to not organize gatherings
Covid-19 could fundamentally change India’s political economy
Covid-19 could fundamentally change India’s political economy
Disney+ is coming to India on April 3 via Hotstar
Disney+ is coming to India on April 3 via Hotstar
Warner shaves head to show support to medical staff, asks Kohli to follow
Warner shaves head to show support to medical staff, asks Kohli to follow
Royal Enfield Bullet 350 BS 6 launched. Price details inside
Royal Enfield Bullet 350 BS 6 launched. Price details inside
Covid-19 updates from Mumbai and rest of Maharashtra
Covid-19 updates from Mumbai and rest of Maharashtra
trending topics
Coronavirus Live UpdatesCoronavirus UpdateCovid-19Covid-19 OutbreakCoronavirus cases in ChandigarhCovid-19 cases in MaharashtraNizamuddin mosqueGoa lockdownSensex Today

don't miss

latest news

india news

other sports