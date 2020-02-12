e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 12, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Other Sports / China’s F1 grand prix hangs in balance over virus fears

China’s F1 grand prix hangs in balance over virus fears

Formula One’s managing director Ross Brawn said last week that they will look to reschedule the Shanghai race if it does not go ahead in April.

other-sports Updated: Feb 12, 2020 15:26 IST
AFP
AFP
Shanghai
FILE PHOTO: Formula One F1 - Chinese Grand Prix - Shanghai International Circuit, Shanghai, China - April 14, 2019 Haas' Romain Grosjean in action during the race REUTERS/Aly Song/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: Formula One F1 - Chinese Grand Prix - Shanghai International Circuit, Shanghai, China - April 14, 2019 Haas' Romain Grosjean in action during the race REUTERS/Aly Song/File Photo(REUTERS)
         

The fate of the Chinese Grand Prix is expected to be announced on Thursday as reports said it will not take place as planned on April 19 because of the new coronavirus. Several British media outlets ran unsourced reports on Wednesday saying the Shanghai race, the fourth of the new season, will be either postponed or cancelled.

It would be the latest -- but easily most high-profile -- sports event to fall victim to the virus outbreak which has killed more than 1,100 people in China, where it emerged at the end of last year.

AFP understands that an announcement about the race will be made on Thursday, but according to the BBC, it is “expected to be postponed”.

It also throws into doubt the inaugural race in Vietnam, which takes place two weeks before Shanghai but where there have also been cases of the virus, officially named COVID-19.

Formula One’s managing director Ross Brawn said last week that they will look to reschedule the Shanghai race if it does not go ahead in April.

“We will leave open the opportunity to see if the race can run later in the year,” he said, according to the BBC.

“China is an enthusiastic, growing market so we’d like to have a race in China.”

China has been forced to cancel or put off a host of sporting events due to the coronavirus epidemic, from suspending all football in the country to postponing the first badminton tournament of the 2020 world tour season.

The world’s most populous country has increasingly become a powerhouse in hosting international sport in recent years, but has had its sporting calendar thrown into chaos.

Athletics’ World Indoor Championships, scheduled for Nanjing in March 13-15, have been postponed for a year.

The Chinese Formula E Grand Prix, due to take place in Sanya on the southern island of Hainan on March 21, was called off “after close consultation” with government authorities.

tags
top news
5 found dead in east Delhi house, three of them children
5 found dead in east Delhi house, three of them children
In tears again, victim’s mother pleads for death warrant for 4 convicts
In tears again, victim’s mother pleads for death warrant for 4 convicts
Government not taking coronavirus threat seriously, says Rahul Gandhi
Government not taking coronavirus threat seriously, says Rahul Gandhi
Delhi poll debacle failure of Amit Shah, not PM Modi’s, says Shiv Sena
Delhi poll debacle failure of Amit Shah, not PM Modi’s, says Shiv Sena
The new Samsung devices look good, how much is it going to cost us?
The new Samsung devices look good, how much is it going to cost us?
Nissan sues former boss Ghosn in Japan, seeks $91 million in damages
Nissan sues former boss Ghosn in Japan, seeks $91 million in damages
ODI Rankings: Bumrah loses top spot after poor show in New Zealand
ODI Rankings: Bumrah loses top spot after poor show in New Zealand
‘PM Modi is a friend of mine, a great gentleman’: Donald Trump ahead of India visit
‘PM Modi is a friend of mine, a great gentleman’: Donald Trump ahead of India visit
trending topics
Arvind KejriwalIndia vs New ZealandDelhi Assembly Election 2020Virat KohliOmar AbdullahCoronavirusValentine’s Day 2020

don't miss

latest news

india news

other sports