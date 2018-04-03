Commonwealth Games 2018: Saina Nehwal faces flak for pullout threat

Saina Nehwal’s threat of pulling out from the Commonwealth Games 2018 if her father was not accommodated as a team official and given official accreditation has not gone down well with her fellow sportspersons.

In a series of tweets on Monday, Saina had vented her anger, surprised that her father, Harvir Singh’s, name was missing from the officials’ list and was not allowed to enter the Games Village.

On Tuesday, she shockingly sent a letter to the Indian Olympic Association secretary general Rajeev Mehta saying she would not play her matches if her father did not get his accreditation as was promised earlier. The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) swung into action to sort out the issue but Saina’s tantrum was not received well by the likes of Abhinav Bindra and Jwala Gutta.

Abhinav tweeted: “Am sure as a member of the @olympics Athletes committee you are well aware of accreditation protocols. Wishing you all the best for the CWG.”

Jwala too was critical of the threat to withdraw from the Games.

“Hmmm..my family always paid for tickets n stayed in hotels...I have no idea what’s being promised n what’s the demand?? But for the games when u know dates long before the team leaves..isn’t it better to book n plan in advance? Threatening not play..is it correct??

“Funny...how such things like demanding for money awards plots etc etc on social media doesn’t count for controversies...and when asked for right to play is controversial.”

Saina’s father was cleared by the sports ministry as an ‘extra official’ with the badminton squad at ‘no cost to government.

After Saina’s tweets, the IOA replied that her father being an ‘extra official’ cannot be accommodated in the Village.

“Dear @NSaina , Mr. Harvir Singh is an accredited Extra Official! As stated in the CDM Manual of Gold Coast 2018 CWG and repeatedly conveyed to BAI, the payment for accreditation of Extra Official does not include bed in the Games Village,” tweeted @IOAindia.