Father gets Commonwealth Games accommodation after Saina Nehwal threatens pull-out

Saina Nehwal’s father Harvir Singh has been accommodated in the Commonwealth Games Village after the shuttler had allegedly threatened to pull out of the event in a mail written to the Indian Olympic Association (IOA). Saina had, in a series of tweets, earlier claimed that his name had been removed from the Indian team officials’ list for the Commonwealth Games.

A tweet posted by senior journalist Srinivasan Kannan on Tuesday evening showed a mail allegedly sent by Saina to the IOA, in which she threatened not to play her matches at the Games if her father’s accreditation was not cleared.

Earlier in the day, the IOA had responded to Saina’s post with a tweet, explaining that her father’s name had been included in the list for extra-official but payment for which does not include accommodation at the CWG village.

“Dear @NSaina , Mr. Harvir Singh is an accredited Extra Official! As stated in the CDM Manual of Gold Coast 2018 CWG and repeatedly conveyed to BAI, the payment for accreditation of Extra Official does not include bed in the Games Village,” IOA’s tweet read.

IOA responded to Saina Nehwal’s tweet on Tuesday. (Twitter)

Attached with it was a picture of an official document that clarified ‘The ETO service charge for an extra Team Official does not include a travel grant or bed in the CGV.’

Saina’s tweet also elicited a response from Beijing Olympics gold medallist Abhinav Bindra, who wrote, “Am sure as a member of the @olympics Athletes committee you are well aware of accreditation protocols. Wishing you all the best for the CWG.”

Abhinav Bindra responded to Saina Nehwal’s tweet. (Twitter)

The Sports Ministry had cleared Saina’s father alongside PV Sindhu’s mother to travel with the Indian contingent at no cost to the government.

But on getting there, Saina’s father was denied entry into the Games Village, which prompted the shuttler to take to Twitter.

Saina’s father has been granted accommodation and access to the Games Village, according to the IOA.

