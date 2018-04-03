Commonwealth Games 2018: India escape punishment for needle controversy

India have been warned by Commonwealth Games 2018 organisers in Gold Coast that further breach of the Games’ no needle’ policy will spell doom after needles were found near the team’s accommodation on Saturday. The chef-de-mission of the Indian contingent, Vikram Singh Sisodia, will be served a letter to this effect.

According to a decision by Commonwealth Games Federation’s federation court on Tuesday, Dr Amol Patil, a doctor with India’s boxing contingent will also be issued a “strongly written reprimand” by the CGF with a recommendation that he immediately familiarise himself with CGF policies, in particular with the medical policies and standards applicable during Games time so as to avoid a recurrence of any breaches.

“Under the No Needle Policy, needles are required to be stored in a central secured location, access to which is restricted to authorized medical personnel of the CGA delegation. The needles in question were not disposed of until he had made two trips to the Polyclinic,” the CGF said in a statement.

“In the circumstances, the Federation Court’s decision is that CGF should issue a strong written reprimand to the Doctor for the breaches.

“A copy of the letter of reprimand should be served on the Chef de Mission of the Indian Team who should be advised to ensure that no further infractions of CGF Policies occur by any member of the Indian Team,” it added.

Commonwealth Games Federation chief executive David Grevemberg had confirmed that syringes were found at the athletes village over the weekend. The event has a no-needle policy.

“This matter is not defined as an anti-doping rule violation, but rather an infringement of the CGF’s no-needle policy which has been introduced by other major sporting events,” Grevemberg said.

“This is to ensure safety and medical best practice.”

India’s boxing squad includes eight males and four females.

For the Games, medical practitioners or athletes with a condition requiring auto-injecting such as diabetes need prior approval to take needles into the village.