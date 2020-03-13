e-paper
Coronavirus impact: India Open in Delhi among badminton tournaments suspended by BWF

The tournaments affected in the time period includes the YONEX Swiss Open 2020, YONEX-SUNRISE India Open 2020, Orléans Masters 2020, CELCOM Axiata Malaysia Open 2020, and Singapore Open 2020.

other-sports Updated: Mar 13, 2020 23:39 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Representational image.
Representational image.(File)
         

The Badminton World Federation (BWF) suspended all BWF World Tour and other BWF-sanctioned tournaments from Monday 16 March until Sunday April 12 due to escalation of coronavirus pandemic. In a press release, the BWF said: “The escalation of the COVID-19 outbreak globally has led the BWF, in close consultation and consensus with its Host Member Associations and Continental Confederations, to cancel or postpone all tournaments in this period due to heightened travel and quarantine restrictions in place and the subsequent extreme logistical complications this causes to the movement of badminton athletes.”

“BWF equally has strong considerations for the health, safety and wellbeing of all athletes, their entourage, officials and the greater badminton community in general,” it further said.

The tournaments affected in the time period includes the Swiss Open, India Open, Orléans Masters, Malaysia Open, and Singapore Open. Some of the tournaments, including the India Open, which was set to take place in New Delhi from March 26, falls within the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games qualifying period. “BWF will make a further announcement on regulations related to Olympic qualification points at a later date,” the statement said.

“The suspension of the circuit will come into effect following the completion of the YONEX All England Open 2020 in Birmingham, England, on Sunday 15 March,” the statement further added.

