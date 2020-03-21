e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 21, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Other Sports / Coronavirus pandemic: Brazil call for Tokyo Games to be pushed back to 2021

Coronavirus pandemic: Brazil call for Tokyo Games to be pushed back to 2021

Athletes are worried about keeping fit and being able to compete in qualifying events and other competitions ahead of the scheduled Games from July 24-Aug. 9.

other-sports Updated: Mar 21, 2020 20:37 IST
Reuters
Reuters
RIO DE JANEIRO
People gather to take a look at Olympic flame on display in Sendai.
People gather to take a look at Olympic flame on display in Sendai.(AP)
         

The Brazilian Olympic Committee (COB) called for this year’s Tokyo Olympics to be suspended because of the coronavirus on Saturday and proposed they be held on the same dates in 2021. Athletes are worried about keeping fit and being able to compete in qualifying events and other competitions ahead of the scheduled Games from July 24-Aug. 9. “As an ex-judoka and coach in the sport, I learned that every athlete’s dream is to go to the Olympics in top form,” said COB president Paulo Wanderley.

“It’s clear that right now maintaining the games for this year will impede this dream from being fully realised.” The COB stressed it still had full confidence in the IOC but said a move was the best solution.

“The IOC has gone through immense problems before, with the episodes that ended in the cancellation of the games in 1916, 1940 and 1994, because of the world wars, and the boycotts of Moscow 1980 and Los Angeles 1984,” Wanderley said in a statement posted on the COB website.

“They knew how to overcome these obstacles and the Olympic flame is stronger than ever.” Brazil hosted the last summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro in 2016. The South American nation had its best ever performance, finishing 13th in the medals table with seven golds, six silvers and six bronzes.

United States Track and Field called for the Olympics to be postponed earlier on Saturday.

top news
Covid-19 LIVE: ‘Please stay where you are’, PM Modi urges citizens
Covid-19 LIVE: ‘Please stay where you are’, PM Modi urges citizens
Vasundhara Raje, Dushyant Singh test Covid-19 negative among Kanika’s contacts
Vasundhara Raje, Dushyant Singh test Covid-19 negative among Kanika’s contacts
22 rebel Congress MLAs in Madhya Pradesh join BJP
22 rebel Congress MLAs in Madhya Pradesh join BJP
Kejriwal doesn’t rule out Delhi lockdown, restricts gatherings to 5 people
Kejriwal doesn’t rule out Delhi lockdown, restricts gatherings to 5 people
Covid-19 curfew in Delhi: List of services suspended and ones that’ll continue
Covid-19 curfew in Delhi: List of services suspended and ones that’ll continue
The Platform review: Nasty Netflix thriller is great reason to stay at home
The Platform review: Nasty Netflix thriller is great reason to stay at home
Tata Motors ready to halt Pune plant if coronavirus concerns deepen
Tata Motors ready to halt Pune plant if coronavirus concerns deepen
‘It’s a bad stain on NZ Cricket’: McCullum on fallout with Ross Taylor
‘It’s a bad stain on NZ Cricket’: McCullum on fallout with Ross Taylor
trending topics
Coronavirus outbreakCovid-19 outbreakCovid-19KajolToday SensexDelhi gang rape convicts2012 Delhi gang rape case

don't miss

latest news

india news

other sports