Coronavirus pandemic: List of athletes who have reportedly tested positive for Covid-19

other-sports

Updated: Mar 19, 2020 16:01 IST

The world sporting calender has been shredded due to the coronavirus pandemic that has spread throughout the globe. The virus has so far claimed around 9000 deaths worldwide while more than 220000 have been tested positive. The pandemic has caused a collapse of sports events in an year when several multi-national events are scheduled to take place.

Sportspersons have also reportedly tested positive for the virus, putting their seasons in jeopardy. Self-quarantine methods are being followed by the athletes to keep themselves safe but that hasn’t kept some of them from being infected. Here are some of the big names in the world of sports who have contracted the virus

Cricket

While there haven’t been any confirmed cricketer to have been infected yet, England batsman Alex Hales reportedly showed symptoms before leaving Pakistan Super League. Later, the Englishman issued a statement saying he had developed fever.

Football

Euro 2020 being postponed is still the biggest casualty due to Coronavirus and that is because the Beautiful Game has been hit the hardest so far. Top football managers, players and even club owners have tested positive, leaving rest of the season in jeopardy. Also, Atletico Portada Alta youth team coach Francisco Garcia recently lost his life to the virus. Here are some of the big names in the game who have tested positive for the virus thus far.

Mikel Arteta: Arsenal manager

Evangelos Marinakis: Olympiacos manager

Callum Hudson-Odoi: Chelsea winger

Daniele Rugani: Juventus defender

Blaise Matuidi: Juventus midfielder

Paulo Dybala: Juventus winger

Manolo Gabbiadini: Sampdoria striker

Patrick Cutrone: Florentina striker

Ezequiel Garay: Valencia defender

Luca Kilian: Paderborn defender

NBA

Star Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant is the biggest name to have contracted the virus. Not just him but Durant’s three teammates have also tested positive. The first NBA player to be the wrong side of result test was Utah Jazz hooper Rudy Hobert.

Formula 1

Whilst no drivers has been tested positive so far, the first four races of the season has been called off after a McLaren team member had contacted the virus just before the Australian GP.