Could Otis shatter the glass ceiling and become face of WWE?

Updated: May 13, 2020 19:47 IST

There have been prototypes of wrestlers we have seen in the past that have dominated the landscape of WWE. It used to be Hulk Hogan in the late 80s and early 90s, then it became Stone Cold Steve Austin, The Rock, Triple H or an over the top character like The Undertaker. The Era of John Cena arrived in the mid-2000s and instantly became the face of WWE. He was on posters, films, top storylines, and on all the merchandise.

There were wrestlers like Daniel Bryan and CM Punk in between but they couldn’t be on top for long. Roman Reigns was thought to be the successor to John Cena and even main-evented WrestleMania four straight times. However, different circumstances led to him being out of the main event scene for a substantial period of time in the last 2 years.

There has been one thing common between all the top superstars for WWE in the past two decades - their physique.

However, there has been a twist in the tale at the Money in the Bank. The winner of the coveted suitcase was Otis. He is not your typical wrestler with a chiseled physique. But there is one element that Otis has in abundance. That is CHARISMA.

Ever since the start of the year, Otis has become a fan-favourite due to his unique persona, charismatic promos, interesting character, and especially the ‘caterpillar’.

The storyline with Mandy Rose has enthralled the audience ever since it started and it reached its pinnacle at WrestleMania 36. If there was an audience at the ‘Grandest Stage of them All’ then the stadium would have erupted as soon as Mandy would have made her choice.

Cashing in on his popularity, WWE decided to make Otis the winner of the Money in the Bank suitcase and in the process giving him the chance to challenge for the championship at any place and at any time.

Winning the Money in the Bank suitcase usually guarantees a WWE Championship (exceptions like Baron Corbin are always there). If Otis successfully cashes in his contract in the near future then it is sure to be a historic moment for WWE. It will signal that the landscape has changed and the company is noticing the criticism that it accumulated in the past.

But as things go, you can never predict what the WWE does. There might be a big twist coming soon or they might just go ahead with Otis as the face of WWE. Only time will tell.