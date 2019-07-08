Deontay Wilder rematch set for February, says Tyson Fury

Briton Tyson Fury has said his rematch with WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder will take place on Feb. 22 next year. The 30-year-old is the only boxer that Wilder has faced and not defeated after the pair battled to a draw in December in Los Angeles. Fury controlled much of the fight only to be knocked down twice, including once in the 12th round that looked to be the deciding blow.

“The rematch has been confirmed and signed, 22 February. It’s on, the rematch,” Fury told an event at Bradford’s Alhambra Theatre.

“This time I am going to knock him out,” he added. “This time I haven’t been out the ring for three years, this time I haven’t been abusing too much alcohol.”

Wilder is scheduled to defend his belt in a rematch with Luis Ortiz and had tweeted in May that he would be fighting Fury after his bout against the Cuban.

Fury’s last bout came against Tom Schwarz in June when he defeated the German inside two rounds in Las Vegas.

