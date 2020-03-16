e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 16, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Other Sports / Don’t lose spirit, keep focussing on training: Rijiju to athletes

Don’t lose spirit, keep focussing on training: Rijiju to athletes

The COVID-19 pandemic, which has claimed over 6,000 lives and infected close to 160,000 people worldwide, has led to the cancellation or postponement of all sporting events across the globe.

other-sports Updated: Mar 16, 2020 15:34 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
File photo of Union minister Kiren Rijiju.
File photo of Union minister Kiren Rijiju.(FIle Photo/Mint)
         

With the coronavirus outbreak bringing all sports activities to a halt in the country, Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju on Monday urged the athletes to not lose spirit and keep working hard to stay battle ready for competitions.

The COVID-19 pandemic, which has claimed over 6,000 lives and infected close to 160,000 people worldwide, has led to the cancellation or postponement of all sporting events across the globe.

“Due to coronavirus, sporting events and competitions are postponed temporarily but I appeal all our athletes not to lose the spirit, keep practicing and focus on your training,” Rijiju wrote on his twitter handle.

The government last week imposed travel restrictions to control the spread of the virus, while the Sports Ministry also urged all national federations to follow the Health Ministry’s advisory and avoid large gatherings in sports events.

Following the directives, the three-match ODI series against South Africa was called off, while the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), which was due to start on March 29, was suspended till April 15.

The shooting World Cup and Indian Open Golf was postponed, while badminton’s India Open was also deferred after Badminton World Federation (BWF) suspended all World Tour and sanctioned events, owing to the outbreak of the deadly disease.

top news
‘Yes Bank moratorium to be lifted on March 18 at 6 pm’: RBI governor
‘Yes Bank moratorium to be lifted on March 18 at 6 pm’: RBI governor
LIVE: Total number of confirmed cases of coronavirus rises to 114 in India
LIVE: Total number of confirmed cases of coronavirus rises to 114 in India
SC dismisses 2012 Delhi gang rape convict’s plea against ex-lawyer
SC dismisses 2012 Delhi gang rape convict’s plea against ex-lawyer
Shaheen Bagh protesters will have to follow ban over coronavirus: Kejriwal
Shaheen Bagh protesters will have to follow ban over coronavirus: Kejriwal
BJP rushes to Supreme Court over MP crisis, says horse trading at its peak
BJP rushes to Supreme Court over MP crisis, says horse trading at its peak
2020 Hyundai Creta launched at ₹9.99 lakh, takes aim at Kia Seltos, MG Hector
2020 Hyundai Creta launched at ₹9.99 lakh, takes aim at Kia Seltos, MG Hector
Motorola Razr foldable phone launched in India, priced at Rs 1,24,999
Motorola Razr foldable phone launched in India, priced at Rs 1,24,999
Ex-AUS player rates IPL and PSL on a scale of 1-10, points out difference
Ex-AUS player rates IPL and PSL on a scale of 1-10, points out difference
trending topics
Delhi Coronavirus CaseMadhya Pradesh floor testSensexKareena KapoorDeepika PadukoneCoronavirusUPSEEGoogle on Cornonavirus

don't miss

latest news

india news

other sports