Dutch F1 Grand Prix postponed to 2021 due to Covid-19 pandemic

Updated: May 28, 2020 14:53 IST

The Dutch Formula One Grand Prix at Zandvoort has been postponed to 2021 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, organisers said on Thursday. The race at the seaside circuit would have been the country’s first since 1985.

“I had to look forward to it for 35 years, so I can wait another year,” Dutch Grand Prix sports director Jan Lammers said on the race website.