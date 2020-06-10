e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 10, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Other Sports / Faced difficulties early on because boxing is considered a male-dominated sport: Mary Kom

Faced difficulties early on because boxing is considered a male-dominated sport: Mary Kom

Mary said she wouldn’t be where she is had it not been for the challenges she faced en route to becoming a boxer.

other-sports Updated: Jun 10, 2020 19:07 IST
hindustantimes.com
hindustantimes.com
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Mary Kom’s success has revolutionised Indian boxing.
Mary Kom’s success has revolutionised Indian boxing. (Instagram)
         

India’s boxing sensation MC Mary Kom believes her mysterious foray into sports was something that was destined to happen. A six-time World Champion, Mary feels the situations she faced while growing up, opened a passage to sports and that she wouldn’t be where she is had it not been for the challenges she faced en route to becoming a boxer.

“I was always interested in sports but I never really knew the role of sports and its benefits,” Mary said in an online video interaction for Unacademy app on Wednesday. “I just loved playing with the boys in my village because girls never played. The situation in my childhood was totally different from what it is now, only boys would be playing outside.”

Mary, whose career was nicely portrayed in his biopic, revealed that even though took her time to understand the benefits of picking sports as a career, it wasn’t due to the perks she opted to enter Indian sports, more precisely, boxing.

“God chose me for sports, I think,” she said. “Because there can’t be any other reason that I would enter sports and end up spending my entire life in it. So I had never imagined that I would be making a career like this. Slowly I started understanding the benefits of sports, that if you do well in it, you get better job opportunities. If you excel in sports, you excel in life.”

One of the sternest challenges Mary faced while pursuing a career in boxing was that she had to convince herself she belonged to it; mostly because women making a career in boxing was not too common back in the day. Explaining how tough it was to find female partners to train with, Mary revealed had to be content training with male boxers.

“This sport is a male dominated one. It is mostly considered a man’s sport. So initially when I started boxing, it was very difficult. There would be one or two girls training apart from me so I had to train with boys. So all I want to say is that boxing is not a man’s sport. If men can play, then why can’t women play,” she said.

tags
top news
In Nepal’s map tactics, a reflection of China’s growing footprint in Kathmandu
In Nepal’s map tactics, a reflection of China’s growing footprint in Kathmandu
Never coined Corona Express, people did: Mamata Banerjee on attack by Amit Shah
Never coined Corona Express, people did: Mamata Banerjee on attack by Amit Shah
Jewels worth Rs 1,350 crore brought back from Nirav Modi’s Hong Kong godown
Jewels worth Rs 1,350 crore brought back from Nirav Modi’s Hong Kong godown
INS Vikrant theft case: NIA arrests two persons from Bihar
INS Vikrant theft case: NIA arrests two persons from Bihar
In post Covid-19 world, cities to have pedestrian-friendly markets, more cyclists: Centre
In post Covid-19 world, cities to have pedestrian-friendly markets, more cyclists: Centre
Enough is enough: Bravo joins Sammy and Gayle against racism
Enough is enough: Bravo joins Sammy and Gayle against racism
Covid-19 could kill 50-100 million like 1918 influenza pandemic did, Lancet paper
Covid-19 could kill 50-100 million like 1918 influenza pandemic did, Lancet paper
Covid War Room: Uttarakhand CM’s medical & economic plan as India ‘unlocks’
Covid War Room: Uttarakhand CM’s medical & economic plan as India ‘unlocks’
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State-wise TallyCovid-19Arvind KejriwalCovid-19 DelhiPetrol Price

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

other sports

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In