Fernando Alonso of McLaren sets only time of snow-ravaged F1 Barcelona test

Heavy snowfall delayed the start of Wednesday's Formula One (F1) testing action by three hours, with the medical helicopter unable to take off , and take-up was limited when teams were eventually given the green light.

other sports Updated: Mar 01, 2018 18:33 IST
OmniSport
McLaren F1 team's Spanish driver Fernando Alonso drives at the Circuit de Catalunya on Wednesday during the third day of the first week of tests for the Formula One pre-season tests.
McLaren F1 team's Spanish driver Fernando Alonso drives at the Circuit de Catalunya on Wednesday during the third day of the first week of tests for the Formula One pre-season tests.(AFP)

Fernando Alonso was the only driver to register a timed lap as snow, rain and freezing temperatures made for a frustrating third day of pre-season testing in Barcelona on Wednesday.

Heavy snowfall delayed the start of the day’s action by three hours, with the medical helicopter unable to take off, and take-up was limited when teams were eventually given the green light.

McLaren’s Alonso was the first man out on the circuit and ended the day with the only timed lap as just four other drivers dared to leave the pits.

Daniel Ricciardo completed two laps for Red Bull, crossing the gravel on one occasion, while Brendon Hartley, Marcus Ericsson and Robert Kubica also briefly ventured out.

Testing took place in bitter conditions on Monday and Tuesday, but officials worked tirelessly to clear the track after temperatures plummeted in midweek.

Talks have been held over adding an extra day to the schedule in the hope that conditions improve, but no agreement has been reached.

Sebastian Vettel was quickest for Ferrari in the afternoon session on Tuesday after Mercedes’ Valtteri Bottas led the way at the conclusion of the opening stints.

