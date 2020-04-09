e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 09, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Other Sports / Florida man sues Tiger Woods, caddie over alleged shove at 2018 tournament

Florida man sues Tiger Woods, caddie over alleged shove at 2018 tournament

Attorney Josh Dreschel, who represents Brian Borruso, issued a statement seeking the public’s help in identifying voices on a video that appears to capture portions of the incident.

other-sports Updated: Apr 09, 2020 07:52 IST
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse
Los Angeles
File photo of Tiger Wood.
File photo of Tiger Wood.(USA Today Sports)
         

A Florida man is suing Tiger Woods and caddie Joe LaCava over an alleged shove at the 2018 Valspar Championship and his lawyer asked witnesses to come forward on Wednesday. Attorney Josh Dreschel, who represents Brian Borruso, issued a statement seeking the public’s help in identifying voices on a video that appears to capture portions of the incident.

“We’re asking anyone who was there to contact us and let us know if you saw the incident, if you know whose voices are on the video and if you may have video or pictures of the incident,” Dreschel, of the St. Petersburg-based Josh Firm, said.

“Unfortunately, the PGA has refused to cooperate, even though we are confident they have the incident on video.”

The lawsuit, filed on Tuesday in Florida’s Pinellas County, claims the incident took place on the 13th hole in the third round of the tournament at Innisbrook near Tampa, Florida.

Woods hit his tee shot over the green and near spectators, including Borruso -- who tried to take a selfie with Woods in the background of the shot as the superstar approached the ball.

The complaint, seeking some $30,000 in damages, alleges that LaCava shoved Borruso into other spectators causing injuries.

Borusso’s injuries were not specified, but the complaint says he went to the hospital, suffered loss of income and aggravated an existing health condition.

Woods was named in the suit because LaCava as the caddie’s boss, the suit noting that the rules of golf state that a player is responsible for his caddie’s actions during a round.

Woods’s appearance at the 2018 Valspar Championship was just his fourth start in an official US PGA Tour event after spinal fusion surgery the previous April.

He finished tied for second behind England’s Paul Casey, draining a 45-foot putt at the penultimate hole but unable to get a 37-footer to drop that would have forced a playoff.

bb/rcw

tags
top news
Covid-19: Govt working on bailout package of up to ₹75,000 crore to revive growth
Covid-19: Govt working on bailout package of up to ₹75,000 crore to revive growth
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Covid-19: What you need to know today
‘Thank you India’: Trump showers praise on Modi for hydroxychloroquine
‘Thank you India’: Trump showers praise on Modi for hydroxychloroquine
‘No intention of slowing down training and readying of people’: Mahender Nath Pandey
‘No intention of slowing down training and readying of people’: Mahender Nath Pandey
Covid-19 update: Govt issues advisory to stem social stigma
Covid-19 update: Govt issues advisory to stem social stigma
Coronavirus Live: Covid-19 kills close to 2,000 in US for second day in a row
Coronavirus Live: Covid-19 kills close to 2,000 in US for second day in a row
Covid-19: With 5 new cases and 1 death, Dharavi remains in red zone
Covid-19: With 5 new cases and 1 death, Dharavi remains in red zone
New York hits new coronavirus peak but curve flattening
New York hits new coronavirus peak but curve flattening
trending topics
Covid-19 LiveCovid-19 crisisCoronavirus updateDonald TrumpCovid-19Rohit Sharma

don't miss

latest news

india news

other sports