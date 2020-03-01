e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 01, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Other Sports / Former India hockey player and Olympic bronze medallist Balbir Singh Kullar dies

Former India hockey player and Olympic bronze medallist Balbir Singh Kullar dies

other-sports Updated: Mar 01, 2020 15:39 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
A field hockey stick hits the ball
A field hockey stick hits the ball(Getty Images)
         

Former India hockey player Balbir Singh Kullar, who was a part of the 1968 Olympics bronze-winning team, has died, the national federation said on Sunday. He was 77.

“We are deeply saddened by the demise of our former hockey player and a two-time Olympic medallist, Balbir Singh Kullar,” Hockey India said on its official Twitter handle.

“We send out our heartfelt condolences to his family. On behalf of Hockey India, our thoughts and prayers are with Mr. Balbir Singh Kullar’s family and friends at this time of grief.” Born at Sansarpur village of Jalandhar district in Punjab, Kullar made his India debut in 1963 in Lyon in France. He gained reputation as an inside forward in the Indian team and toured several countries like Belgium, England, the Netherlands, New Zealand and West Germany.

He was also a member of the Indian team that won the Asian Games gold in 1966 (Bangkok) and the Olympic Bronze in 1968 (Mexico).

tags
top news
Under PM Modi, India has developed proactive defence policy: Amit Shah
Under PM Modi, India has developed proactive defence policy: Amit Shah
Delhi Police deploy large force in Shaheen Bagh as precautionary measure
Delhi Police deploy large force in Shaheen Bagh as precautionary measure
‘Want people to return to their homes,’: Kejriwal after Delhi riots ebb
‘Want people to return to their homes,’: Kejriwal after Delhi riots ebb
‘Old habit has come back to haunt him’: Laxman on why Kohli has struggled
‘Old habit has come back to haunt him’: Laxman on why Kohli has struggled
HP Spectre X360 review: The powerful and utilitarian
HP Spectre X360 review: The powerful and utilitarian
Maruti Suzuki’s domestic sales fall by 3.6% in February
Maruti Suzuki’s domestic sales fall by 3.6% in February
Family gets back iPhone 11 that fell into a lake. And it still works
Family gets back iPhone 11 that fell into a lake. And it still works
‘I fear for his life’: Wife of Dr Kafeel Khan writes letter to HC Chief Justice
‘I fear for his life’: Wife of Dr Kafeel Khan writes letter to HC Chief Justice
trending topics
Delhi violenceNortheast Delhi ViolenceDelhi riotsMHT CETSamsung Galaxy S20Shehnaaz GillTahir HussainIndia vs New Zealand 2nd Test

don't miss

latest news

india news

other sports