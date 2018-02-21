Formula One: McLaren F1 team signs fuel deal with Brazil’s Petrobras
Petrobras, Brazil’s state-run oil company which has tied up with McLaren, sponsored the Williams F1 team until the end of the 2016 Formula One season, but left the sport and are hopeful to produce products that could be used in the 2019 season.other sports Updated: Feb 21, 2018 11:55 IST
Associated Press, Sao Paulo
The McLaren Formula One (F1) team and Brazil’s state-run oil giant Petrobras have announced a technical partnership to develop fuel and lubricants.
Petrobras sponsored the Williams team until the end of 2016, but left the sport amid a series of massive graft scandals at home.
Spokesmen for the team and the company said at a news conference in Sao Paulo they hope to develop products to be used in the 2019 F1 season.
McLaren has a deal with BP’s Castrol brand for fuel supply in the 2018 season, which starts on March 25 in Australia.
The team’s current drivers are two-time world champion Fernando Alonso of Spain and Belgian Stoffel Vandoorne.
There are no Brazilian drivers currently in Formula 1 after Felipe Massa retired at the end of 2017.