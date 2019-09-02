e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 02, 2019-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Sep 02, 2019

Frankfurt’s Ante Rebic joins AC Milan in switch with Andre Silva

Rebic had made clear to Frankfurt management his desire for a move to Italy’s Serie A, said Bobic, speaking late Sunday after the club’s 2-1 Bundesliga win against Fortuna Duesseldorf.

football Updated: Sep 02, 2019 16:40 IST
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse
Berlin
Ante Rebic while playing for Croatia at the World Cup.
Ante Rebic while playing for Croatia at the World Cup. (REUTERS)
         

Eintracht Frankfurt’s Croatian forward Ante Rebic is on his way to AC Milan on a two-year loan in a swap with Portugal’s Andre Silva, the Bundesliga club confirmed on Monday.

“The two clubs have reached agreement and if all goes well Andre Silva will be wearing the (Frankfurt) eagle on his shirt while Rebic will be in Milan,” said Frankfurt sporting director Fredi Bobic, adding that the deal is subject to medicals for both players.

READ | 2022 World Cup qualifying round matches will be ‘real test’ for India: Udanta

Rebic had made clear to Frankfurt management his desire for a move to Italy’s Serie A, said Bobic, speaking late Sunday after the club’s 2-1 Bundesliga win against Fortuna Duesseldorf.

“It was his big wish to go to Italy and launch himself into a new challenge,” he said of Rebic, 25, a losing World Cup finalist with Croatia in 2018.

Unsettled Silva, the 23-year-old Portuguese international, has also been seeking a move. Financial details of the deal were not disclosed.

First Published: Sep 02, 2019 16:37 IST

tags
more from football
top news
    trending topics
    Ganesh Chaturthi 2019Kulbhushan JadhavShahid KapoorSaaho Box Office CollectionOSSC RecruitmentKartik AaryanChandrayaan 2SSC CGL Tier 2 Admit CardAbhinandan VarthamanP Chidambaram
    don't miss