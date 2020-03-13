German Bundesliga suspended over coronavirus: league

football

Updated: Mar 13, 2020 21:20 IST

The German football league on Friday halted first division Bundesliga games with immediate effect over the coronavirus pandemic, the first such suspension since World War II.

“Given the developments of today with new coronavirus infections and suspected cases directly linked to the Bundesliga and the 2nd division, the German Football League has decided at short notice to postpone today’s matches,” said the league in a statement.