e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 22, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Jan 22, 2020
Home / Other Sports / Good to start season against tough teams, says hockey captain Rani

Good to start season against tough teams, says hockey captain Rani

“While we have done well in the past against Great Britain, New Zealand is one team we look forward to do well against. They play tough, attacking hockey and they will be quite challenging,” she added.

other-sports Updated: Jan 22, 2020 12:57 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
Bengaluru
India women’s hockey team captain Rani
India women’s hockey team captain Rani(Getty Images)
         

India women’s hockey team captain Rani has said that the team is looking forward to the New Zealand tour as it will give them a good boost for their preparations for the Tokyo Olympics slated to be held later in the year. The Indian evers will take on New Zealand in four matches and also play against Great Britain’s National Squad in their 10-day tour that ends on February 5.

“We look forward to playing against higher ranked teams like New Zealand (World No.6) and Great Britain (World No.5),” said Rani ahead of team’s departure for Auckland.

“This is our first tour of the season so naturally we want to do well as it will give us a good boost in our Olympic preparation. A good start against tough teams will matter a lot.

“While we have done well in the past against Great Britain, New Zealand is one team we look forward to do well against. They play tough, attacking hockey and they will be quite challenging,” she added.

Rani further said that the team feels analytical coach Janneke Schopman’s experience will help the team immensely in their Olympic Year. “I think it’s fantastic that she has joined our camp. We are excited to work with her and she knows our team well,” Rani said.

India will play New Zealand Development squad on January 25, followed by two matches against New Zealand national team on January 27 and 29. They next play Great Britain on February 4 followed by another match against hosts New Zealand.

tags
top news
In rebuttal to Chavan on 2014 govt claim, Sena jabs BJP for ‘mask factory’
In rebuttal to Chavan on 2014 govt claim, Sena jabs BJP for ‘mask factory’
Supreme Court refuses to defer CAA implementation, hearing after 4 weeks
Supreme Court refuses to defer CAA implementation, hearing after 4 weeks
Kejriwal to fight for New Delhi seat with ‘Chak De’ star, cab driver and 90 others
Kejriwal to fight for New Delhi seat with ‘Chak De’ star, cab driver and 90 others
Analysis: Periyar’s controversial legacy & why he still impacts TN politics
Analysis: Periyar’s controversial legacy & why he still impacts TN politics
What Abide With Me means to India , writes Gopalkrishna Gandhi
What Abide With Me means to India , writes Gopalkrishna Gandhi
Trump’s 7 mediation offers show he can’t stay away from Kashmir
Trump’s 7 mediation offers show he can’t stay away from Kashmir
Tata Motors all set to officially launch ultra stylish Altroz hatchback
Tata Motors all set to officially launch ultra stylish Altroz hatchback
Sehwag on KL Rahul as WK, reveals difference in Dhoni & Kohli’s management
Sehwag on KL Rahul as WK, reveals difference in Dhoni & Kohli’s management
trending topics
WhatsApp Dark ModeDonald TrumpPrashant KishorCitizenship actSamsung Galaxy S20 SaleCBSE 12th Exam TipsAlia BhattDeepika Padukone

don't miss

latest news

india news

other sports