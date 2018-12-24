Gopi sir, Kashyap biggest help in great year: Saina Nehwal

It certainly has been a great year for Saina Nehwal, who came back with a bang after a career-threatening knee injury to clinch gold at the Commonwealth Games. She also reached the finals of the Indonesia Masters, Denmark Open and Syed Modi International and won bronze at the Asian Championships and Asian Games to cap off a sensational year. The first Indian badminton player to win an Olympic medal, Nehwal, on the sidelines of the Premier Badminton League, spoke on her year, her marriage and her plans for 2019.

Excerpts:

How would you rate your season?

It was very good because compared to last year, when I just won one bronze and the Malaysia Masters, this year I had six medals. I maintained my ranking in the top-10.

Who do you consider your toughest opponent?

Tai Tzu Ying. She’s the best player.

How has your life changed since marriage (with Parupalli Kashyap)?

Nothing has changed much really. We haven’t faced anything which will affect us as of now.

It’s nearly a year since you got back with (Pullela) Gopichand...

Gopi sir has been a big support. He’s really helped me in a lot of tournaments but at the same time I would like to thank Kashyap. When he was injured and had time to look after me before the Asian Games, he started helping me out in some of the workouts under the guidance of Gopi sir, and that changed me a lot.

But I have to remember that he’s (Kashyap) also a player and he’s busy with his training and his workout. Now that he’s back and is playing having recovered from his injuries, we have to manage accordingly where he can help me… Since August I think there’s been improvement and I’m able to challenge tough players. I think I’m somewhere there and it’s just a matter of time when I can start winning tournaments.

How difficult was it post the knee injury?

It’s a tough life for players. Many players are injury-prone, many are blessed. I think I’ve been someone who’s been affected a little bit more with injuries. But you need to be patient and come out and fight your way back. I like fighting and I don’t mind waiting for a couple of months patiently and then come back and fight again. That’s why I think I’m sustaining and I’m one of the best and still winning medals.

Would you call this your prime or was it a couple of years back?

I don’t know because winning gold at the CWG, getting bronze at the Asian Games… Well, there were 32 players who wanted it too right? No one knows when the prime of someone’s career is. It’s my job and I’m happily paid and I’m happy doing it. So till the point I feel I’m doing it right, I want to continue doing so.

Before Sindhu, Srikanth, Kashyap you were the face of Indian badminton. Miss being in the spotlight?

I think I’m happy. I get what I want. In badminton, there are so many players doing well. This shows badminton itself is growing in India. It’s a positive sign. If I do well, limelight will be there and it will keep coming to me.

Do professional players give the leagues their all after the year-round fixtures?

I don’t know much because it’s a lot about how you feel about that particular moment. You might feel good here, might feel good in April… It’s about your body, how you are prepared mentally and so on. Sometimes you might get a bit erratic and get out because of tension, and then sometimes you might play well. There are players, they might not have done well throughout the year but do well here.

What are your plans for 2019?

Play a lot of tournaments. I would like to win Superseries events. That’s the main aim. And of course there will be the World Championships, will look forward to it.

