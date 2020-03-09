‘He’s a different breed,’ WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle picks one of the greatest ever wrestlers

other-sports

Kurt Angle is one of the legends of professional wrestling. The 1996 Olympic champion has carved out his name in the world of sports entertainment and is known as one of the best wrestlers in the history of the game. His transition from amateur wrestler to WWE was extremely quick and even surprised the officials at the company. He then went to become a WWE champion while being involved in several top storylines.

One of the most famous rivalries he had was with Brock Lesnar in the early 2000s. Both were celebrated amateur wrestlers and engaged in a brutal battle with each other inside the WWE ring. Lesnar even won his second WWE title when he beat Angle at WrestleMania XIX.

Now retired from professional wrestling, Angle has commented on Lesnar’s legacy. Angle has maintained that Lesnar is a different breed and termed him one of the greatest ever to step inside the ring.

“You know, Brock is different. He’s a different breed. The reason — there are a lot of things about Brock that nobody knows, but one thing is he’s very private. It’s kind of odd that he got into a business that requires him to be attentive to fans and open himself up, but Brock never does,’ Kurt Angle said.

“He’s never really told his story, or you know — he’s one of these guys that would prefer to pay for a private plane, so he doesn’t have to see people at the airport. Brock is a different breed, but what he does in that ring, nobody can match. I mean, he’s been doing it for 19 years, and he’s as good now as he’s ever been. So, he’s private, and as much as he doesn’t like people, Brock is one of the greatest, and he will continue to be until he decides to retire.”

Lesnar has been ploughing over the competition for the past 3-4 years where he has won numerous world titles and even became the man to break Undertaker’s legendary WrestleMania streak. Goldberg, Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, Rey Mysterio, The Undertaker, Ricochet, AJ Styles, Randy Orton, and Daniel Bryan- the list of Lesnar conquests goes on and on. Former UFC champion Cain Velasquez also tried but was admonished by Brock in Saudi Arabia.

‘The Beast’ is scheduled to face ‘The Scottish Psychopath’ at the Grandest Stage of Them All. Drew McIntyre earned the right to face Lesnar for the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 36 by winning the Men’s Royal Rumble match.