Hockey World Cup: Assistant coach adds to Pakistan woes

The Pakistan hockey team is lurching from one controversy to another in the ongoing World Cup.

After their vice-captain Ammad Butt was suspended for one-match on Thursday for rash play against Malaysia, the team now finds itself in a new muddle. An inquiry has been initiated against assistant coach Danish Kaleem after he was allegedly found breaching security protocol and arguing with guards.

“During the match against Malaysia on Wednesday, me and Danish were sitting in the stands. I sent him to the dugout at half-time with some notes where he forgot his accreditation. He wasn’t allowed back to the stands. The security guards misbehaved with him and now we find that an official complaint has been filed against him,” said Pakistan head coach Tauqeer Dar.

“Now we have two hearings to attend on Saturday. This is becoming so problematic. Since the time we have come, some problem or the other has been bothering us, on and off the field.”

After the incident, security officials informed Hockey India (HI) who then forwarded the complaint to the international hockey federation (FIH) technical delegate Christian Deckenbrock.

“Do we focus on our matches or these off-field issues?” asked Dar.

Pakistan play their last Pool D match against the Netherlands on Sunday and will be handicapped without two of their top players ---- captain Muhammad Rizwan, who is out of the tournament with injury, and the suspended Ammad Butt.

“The last few days have been very hard. Most of our energies have been wasted on off-field issues. It is a major handicap to play without our top two players that too against Netherlands, who are the favourites,” said Dar.

First Published: Dec 07, 2018 21:28 IST