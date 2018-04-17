‘Hurt and helpless’, MC Mary Kom, Saina Nehwal condemn growing rape cases in India

Boxer M C Mary Kom, who is also a sitting Rajya Sabha MP, said the alarming increase in the number of rapes in the country has left her feeling “hurt and helpless” while star shuttlerSaina Nehwal condemned the “ghastly crimes”.

After the 2012 Nirbhaya case, the Kathua and Unnao rape cases have shook the nation, triggering widespread outrage.

An eight-year-old girl wasraped and murdered in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kathua district while BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar has been arrested on allegations of raping a minor in Unnao district in Uttar Pradesh.

The Unnao vicitm’s father died in police custody even as Sengar has claimed to be innocent.

“Whatever the government is doing, it will take a correct step. They know better than me. It hurts me, makes me very emotional being a woman (that 8 year-olds are raped). As an Indian I feel sad. I feel helpless,” Mary Kom told a TV channel after returning to country from Gold Coast, where she a gold medal at the 2018 Commonwealth Games.

The Unnao case came to light when the victim tried to immolate herself outside UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath’s residence.

Meanwhile, badminton star Saina Nehwal, who won women’s singles gold at CWG 2018, also posted a anger-laden tweet.

“I am deeply grieved to feel the atrocities on the girls and women in India by assaulting and brutally ending the priceless lives by few mindless creatures in our beautiful country. I condemn the ghastly crimes, which should b stopped at once (sic),” Saina wrote on her twitter page.

A few days ago, India’s other sportspersons such as cricketer Gautam Gambhir, tennis star Sania Mirza and badminton player Jwala Gutta had expressed anguish on the disturbing trend.

“Indian consciousness was raped in Unnao and then in Kathua. It’s now being murdered in corridors of our stinking systems. Come on ‘Mr System’, show us if you have the balls to punish the perpetrators, I challenge you. #KathuaMurderCase #UnnaoRapeCase (sic),” Gambhir wrote on his Twitter handle.

Jwala was also scathing in her attack of the society we have become.

“We as country have become the greatest audience in the world. We r not able to stand for an 8 yr old girl who was tortured for days n raped!!how does it matter what religion she belongs to? If we don’t stand up now..when will we?? I am sick to my stomach right now (sic),” she had tweeted.

