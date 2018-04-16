Political and social groups protest against Kathua, Unnao rape cases

Members of various organisations and political and social groups came hit the streets on Monday against the rape and murder of the eight-year-old girl of Khatua of Jammu and Kashmir and the girl of Unnao district whose father was brutally killed.

Few protestors came out under the banner of Muslim Mahasang with black ribbons on their arms, while few others expressed their anger by waving flags and slogans containing messages for women protection.

Speaking on the occasion, Haji Mohammad Baksh of Muslim Mahasang (MMS) said, “We demand the hearing of both the rape cases to be done in fast track court so that victims can get justice in time. The trail should be completed within six months and the accused should be awarded with death sentence. CCTV cameras should be installed at all pubic places in the city so that girls, specially those who work at offices, can feel safe.”

Members of Communist Party, Aam Admi Party and Jan Nagrik Seva Samiti of Udaipur also extended support to the protest by demanding strict action against the culprits.

Hundreds of protestors gathered outside the Collectorate, staging a protest and hurling slogans against the Government.

Earlier, members of medical fraternity, including doctors and nursing staff, had organised a candle march at Lake Fatah Sagar on Sunday evening against the rape incidents.