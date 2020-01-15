e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 15, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Jan 15, 2020
Home / Other Sports / I was not sure of comeback into Indian team, says Chinglensana

I was not sure of comeback into Indian team, says Chinglensana

Chinglensana will again wear the India colours at the FIH Hockey Pro League after a year-long break due to the injury.

other-sports Updated: Jan 15, 2020 14:50 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Bhubaneswar
India’s Chinglensana
India’s Chinglensana (Getty Images)
         

Indian hockey team mid-fielder Chinglensana Singh Kangujam said on Wednesday he was not sure of making a comeback from an ankle injury that kept him away from the game for a year.

The player from Manipur sustained a fracture on his right ankle during the 9th senior men’s national championship where he had led his team to the title.

“It was a very difficult phase for me. I was not allowed to use my lower body much which resulted in me gaining about 5-6 kilos. I was not sure if I could come back again for the Indian team,” recalled Chinglensana who was last seen in India jersey at the FIH Men’s World Cup in December 2018.

He will again wear the India colours at the FIH Hockey Pro League after a year-long break due to the injury.

It was not until October last year that Chinglensana held the stick once again.

“I didn’t play hockey for about eight months but I never gave up hope. During this period I ensured I stayed fit, followed a systematic routine provided by our scientific advisor Robin Arkel which involved gym, cycling and I followed a strict diet.

“It was important to ensure my weight was under control and as such I had given up on rice completely,” he said.

With chief coach Graham Reid recalling him into the squad for the matches against the Netherlands, Chinglensana feels he needs to give his 100 per cent and also prove his worth again.

“I am happy to earn the India jersey again. It is important for me to make this opportunity count and give my 100 per cent in the midfield. With a good talent pool available, every player has to prove his place in the team and I am no different.

“I see this as a fresh start for me and I am looking forward to a good start against the Netherlands,” stated the Arjuna Awardee.

India will take on the Netherlands on January 18 and 19 at the Kalinga Hockey Stadium.

tags
top news
At ‘lightning speed’, Delhi asks Centre to reject gang rape convict’s mercy plea
At ‘lightning speed’, Delhi asks Centre to reject gang rape convict’s mercy plea
Aaditya Thackeray meets Rahul Gandhi days after Sena skipped CAA meeting
Aaditya Thackeray meets Rahul Gandhi days after Sena skipped CAA meeting
Is Kumar Vishwas joining BJP? He responds
Is Kumar Vishwas joining BJP? He responds
‘I went berserk’: Virat Kohli reveals best moment of his career
‘I went berserk’: Virat Kohli reveals best moment of his career
BJP’s foreign cell, the unofficial ambassadors of the party
BJP’s foreign cell, the unofficial ambassadors of the party
Audi launches all-new Q8 SUV at starting price of Rs 1.33 crore
Audi launches all-new Q8 SUV at starting price of Rs 1.33 crore
‘If India continue with this...’: Manjrekar cautions India after defeat
‘If India continue with this...’: Manjrekar cautions India after defeat
Indians dominate: Full list of ICC award 2019 winners
Indians dominate: Full list of ICC award 2019 winners
trending topics
Army Day QuotesIndian Army Day 2020Gangubai Kathiawadi first lookYediyurappaBollywood Lohri 2020Makar Sankranti 2020 WishesAmitabh BachchanPongal RecipesNABARD Recruitment 2020ICC Awards 2019

don't miss

latest news

india news

other sports