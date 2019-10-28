‘I would rather watch Marko Stunt,’ Chris Jericho comments on Cain Velasquez-Brock Lesnar match at WWE Crown Jewel

other-sports

There were big expectations from WWE’s debut on the FOX network in October. WWE had heavily promoted their first show on the new network and called upon several stars to make an appearance at the Staples Center, Los Angeles. Vince McMahon roped in Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson for WWE’s premiere on Fox and it proved to be a big rating hit. However, the biggest surprise of the night was the debut of a former UFC heavyweight champion.

Cain Velasquez emerged with Rey Mysterio as the WWE universe were shocked to see the emergence of a MMA megastar. Brock Lesnar had obliterated Mysterio and his son Dominick on Monday Night Raw and the ‘Master of 619’ subscribed to the services of Velasquez to take revenge on the WWE champion.

Now WWE have made the match between Velasquez and Lesnar official. The WWE championship will be defended at Crown Jewel with Lesnar and Velasquez fighting it out in front of thousands of fans in Saudi Arabia.

However, there are still some doubts regarding the ability of Velasquez, who will be wrestling his first match in the WWE. Wrestling legend and now AEW world champion Chris Jericho has also commented on the Lesnar-Velasquez. Jericho explained the reason why he isn’t interested in watching the match at Crown Jewel.

‘Wrestling is what we want it to be, listen... God bless Brock Lesnar and Cain Velasquez. Unbelievable! I have seen the real Brock vs Cain fight. I don’t want to watch it when it’s not real, because Cain’s had two matches,’ Jericho said on the Wrestling Daft podcast.

‘Maybe he’s a total natural. He’s very green. Two matches! TWO MATCHES! Put Marko Stunt out there, doing what he did last week. It was very entertaining, it was fun, it was exciting. I would rather watch Marko Stunt in the ring than Cain Velasquez.’

Lesnar defeated Kofi Kingston in just 6 seconds to win the WWE Championship. However his celebrations were cut short when Mysterio arrived with Velasquez at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. It should be noted that Lesnar had attacked Mysterio and his son Dominick at Monday Night Raw this week.

Lesnar tried to attack Velasquez but the MMA superstar floored him with a double legged takedown as the ‘Beast Incarnate’ rushed outside of the ring.

Even though Velasquez is a MMA star, the fans in the arena were confused by his presence in the main event. Velasquez is not a well-known name in the professional wrestling circuit and only recently started his career in the wrestling world in Mexico.

There is some big history between Lesnar and Velasquez. The 37-year-old Mexican had knocked out Lesnar to win the UFC Heavyweight Championship in 2010. Interestingly, Velasquez had also headlined Fox’s first show with the UFC in 2011. Velasquez is widely considered as one of the greatest heavyweight fighter in the history of UFC. Constant injuries have hampered his success in the Octagon throughout his career.

Velasquez made his debut in pro wrestling in August with Mexican promotion Lucha Libre AAA. Velasquez impressed everyone with his display at AAA’s Triplemania show in front of 18,000 at Mexico City Arena.

