WWE legends Sting and Goldberg reveal their dream opponent - Exclusive

other-sports

Updated: Oct 20, 2019 23:03 IST

Dream matches are always a major attraction for WWE fans. In a company that almost regularly experiences the return of legends, it is almost impossible to rule out the possibility of major stalwarts coming face to face in the squared circle. However, the result is not always as expected and that was the case at the WWE Super ShowDown event in Saudi Arabia for Goldberg and The Undertaker. The match between the two legendary wrestlers was filled up with botched-up spots and fans were not happy with the dangerous nature of some moves.

However, Goldberg is not ready to let that fight define his legacy and the former WWE Universal Champion made it clear that he would like to take on the Deadman once again if the situations permit.

“I would really like to get another shot at the Undertaker. I just really do. Honestly, I would just like to put it out there,” Goldberg told Hindustan Times at the sidelines of the first SmackDown on FOX Network.

READ: ‘I am really not concerned’- Triple H opens up on WWE NXT’s ‘Wednesday Night Wars’

While that is a match that has already taken place, there is another dream match involving The Undertaker that keeps making the rounds when it comes to wrestling lists. When Sting joined the company finally in 2014, almost everyone expected him to finally take on The Undertaker. However, that was not the case as he faced Triple H at Wrestlemania 31 and then, he was involved in a feud with Seth Rollins. The match was still on the cards but Sting’s journey was sadly cut short in 2015 when he suffered a neck injury during the match against Rollins.

Since then, Sting has been inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame and he has made a couple of TV appearances but none of them in the capacity of a wrestler. Although the chances look quite slim, the legend was quick to say that he wants to face The Undertaker in WWE and that is a match that he hoped will happen when he was active.

“Undertaker. It was a match I wish would have happened. If it is offered to me right now, I will take it,” he said.

First Published: Oct 20, 2019 23:02 IST