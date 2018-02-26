IGU East India amateur feeder golf tour launched with 13 events in 2018

The East Zone Amateur Feeder Tour for golf was launched here on Monday with 13 events between March and October spread across West Bengal, Assam, Meghalaya, Bihar, Jharkhand and Odisha. The first tournament will be in Patna from March 17.

The tour will serve as a platform for selecting India teams for events such as the annual matchplay test against South Africa and will have spots in the national amateur circuit, said Indrajit Bhalotia, tour director. Bhalotia, 45, is still active as a player and in his 29th year on the Professional Golfers Tour of India circuit.

The test against South Africa is likely to be held in Bangalore in August. Held alternately in India and South Africa, this will be the third series.

To be held under the aegis of the Indian Golf Union (IGU), the sport’s apex body, each tournament on the tour will have five categories --- amateur, mid-amateur, seniors, super seniors and ladies.

All juniors above 13 are eligible for the amateur category meaning aspiring professionals can also use the tour to hone their game. The mid-amateur section is for men above 35, the seniors are for those above 50 and the super-seniors for 60 year-old and more. The ladies’ section is an open category, according to the media release.

“So far, only the national championship (scheduled in May this year) was used to select players for India. Now, this tour will also serve as an opportunity for players to get noticed. And though this is the East Zone tour, players from all over India can take part,” said Satbinder Singh, IGU council member.

Tournaments will run for two days and will be played in the strokeplay format, said Bhalotia. The Order of Merit would be based on points won in each tournament, he said.

THE TOUR CALENDAR

March 17-18: Patna Amateur; March 29-30: Tolly Classic; April 5-6: Jamshedpur Amateur; April 26-27: Kolkata Masters (RCGC); May 3-4: Tolly Amateur Open; May 10-11: Jharkhand Classic; May 19-20: Kaziranga Amateur; Kolkata Invitational (May); June 1-2: Shillong Amateur; June 28-29: Tolly Masters; Kolkata Masters (July); Sep 20-21: Bhubaneshwar Masters; Oct. 5-6: West Bengal State Championship (Tolly).