India’s Sanjana receives a Division I basketball scholarship with NAU Basketball

India’s Sanjana Ramesh has received a Division I basketball scholarship with NAU women’s team for the 2019-20 season.

On Wednesday, Northern Arizona head coach Loree Payne announced Sanjana Ramesh (Bangalore) and Emily Rodabaugh (Lynnwood, Washington) as the newest Lumberjacks after the pair signed their National Letters of Intent.

Both Sanjana and Rodabaugh will be incoming freshmen for the 2019-20 season.

“With only two scholarships, we had to get two impact players and we did,” Payne said.

“Sanjana is an athlete who has international and national experience in India. We’re trying to get our foot in the door in the international recruiting scene and for us, Sanjana is everything we’re looking for.

“She’s a joyful kid and very thankful for the opportunity to come here and she’s going to be a heck of a player. Her potential is limitless.”

The 17-year-old became the second Indian-born female player to receive a Division I basketball scholarship.

In 2017, Sanjana had captained India’s U16 team in FIBA’s U16 Asia Cup.

There, the team went undefeated in Division B and won promotion to Division A for the next edition of the tournament.

She averaged 6.5 points and 7.0 rebounds per game during the tournament and then proceeded to play for India in the 2018 William Jones Cup held in Taiwan.

Sanjana had also participated in The NBA Academies Women’s Program camp in May at The NBA Academy India.

First Published: Nov 15, 2018 14:43 IST