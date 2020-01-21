e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 21, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Jan 21, 2020
Home / Other Sports / Indian boxers claim four silver medals at Nation’s Cup in Serbia

Indian boxers claim four silver medals at Nation’s Cup in Serbia

None of the Indians could win their summit bouts on Sunday night with Monika (48kg), Ritu Grewal (51kg) and Bhagyabati Kachari (75kg) being the other silver medal winners apart from Meena.

other-sports Updated: Jan 21, 2020 11:55 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
Representational Image.
Representational Image.(Twitter)
         

The seasoned M Meena Kumari (54kg) was among the four Indian pugilists who claimed silver medals at the 9th Nation’s Cup boxing tournament for women in Sombor, Serbia.

None of the Indians could win their summit bouts on Sunday night with Monika (48kg), Ritu Grewal (51kg) and Bhagyabati Kachari (75kg) being the other silver medal winners apart from Meena.

Signing off with bronze medals were Pavitra (60kg) and Pwilao Basumatary (64kg). Both of them lost in the semifinals.

Meena, who claimed a gold medal at the World Cup in Cologne last year and is also an Asian medallist, lost to Italy’s Giordana Sorrentino 1-4 in a hard-fought contest.

Monika also went down in a split verdict to Russia’s Iuliia Chumgalakova, while Ritu was beaten 0-4 by China’s Cai Yan.

Kachari, the reigning national champion, lost 1-4 to Morocco’s Khadija Mardi.

Earlier in the semifinals, Basumatary was disqualified in the third round of her clash against Croatian Sara Kos.

Pavitra fought hard against Italy’s Rebecca Nicoli but lost 2-3.

tags
top news
Brazilian president is India’s Republic Day chief guest: 10 things to know
Brazilian president is India’s Republic Day chief guest: 10 things to know
Decoding BJP’s candidate list for Delhi polls; CM face missing
Decoding BJP’s candidate list for Delhi polls; CM face missing
‘Prepare for attack’: Chidambaram on IMF, Gita Gopinath’s word of caution
‘Prepare for attack’: Chidambaram on IMF, Gita Gopinath’s word of caution
Kejriwal burnt papers before Delhi polls: BJP’s Hari Nagar candidate Tajinder Bagga
Kejriwal burnt papers before Delhi polls: BJP’s Hari Nagar candidate Tajinder Bagga
One year of Priyanka Gandhi: What has changed in Congress
One year of Priyanka Gandhi: What has changed in Congress
From Atal Bihari Vajpayee to Amit Shah: Tracing legacies of former BJP chiefs
From Atal Bihari Vajpayee to Amit Shah: Tracing legacies of former BJP chiefs
Maruti eyes electric space, will showcase Concept FUTURO-e at Auto Expo 2020
Maruti eyes electric space, will showcase Concept FUTURO-e at Auto Expo 2020
‘Hindustan ko Dhoni ka replacement mil gaya’: Akhtar’s bold declaration
‘Hindustan ko Dhoni ka replacement mil gaya’: Akhtar’s bold declaration
trending topics
Virender SehwagZomatoJEE Mains Results 2020Priyanka ChopraSara Ali KhanAustralian Open Day 2 Live

don't miss

latest news

india news

other sports